Lamborghini Urus SE to Debut in India on August 9: Price, Features, and More

Lamborghini Urus SE |

Lamborghini is gearing up to introduce the Urus SE in India on August 9 in New Delhi. This launch follows its global debut in April, making it the second Lamborghini model to feature a hybrid engine, along with several design and performance upgrade.

Read Also Lamborghini Unveils First Logo Redesign In 20 Years

The Lamborghini Urus SE has a fresh look compared to the Uris S, with a new bonnet design, a different radiator grille, and unique Matrix LED headlights. It features sleek black alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches, wrapped in new Pirelli P Zero tyres. At the rear, it boasts a new tailgate and Y-shaped LED tail lights with a mesh pattern. Lamborghini has also improved aerodynamics with new under-body vents and air ducts.

Lamborghini Urus SE |

Read Also Shraddha Kapoor Takes Her New ₹4 Crore Lamborghini To Iskcon For Puja Rituals

The Lamborghini Urus SE hybrid system includes a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid setup and a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery. Combined with an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox, the system generates 800hp and 950Nm of torque. Lamborghini claims the Urus SE can drive up to 60km on electric power alone. The SUV features an all-wheel-drive system, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 312 kph.

Lamborghini Urus SE |

In the Indian market, the Lamborghini Urus S is priced at Rs 4.18 crore, and the Urus Performante costs slightly more at Rs 4.22 crore. The plug-in hybrid Urus SE is expected to be priced around Rs 4.50 crore. All prices are ex-showroom. Competing with luxury performance SUVs like the BMW XM, Audi RSQ8, Lotus Eletre, Porsche Cayenne GTS, and Aston Martin DBX 707, the Urus SE aims to set a new standard in its segment.