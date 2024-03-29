 Lamborghini Unveils First Logo Redesign In 20 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLamborghini Unveils First Logo Redesign In 20 Years

Lamborghini Unveils First Logo Redesign In 20 Years

After over 20 years without change, Automobili Lamborghini has revamped its iconic logo.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Lamborghini New Logo |

Lamborghini has introduced a fresh corporate design, which includes a slightly modifies logo. This rebranding aims to better reflect Lamborghini’s fundamental values of boldness, innovation, and authenticity. It aligns with the company’s new strategic approach.

After over 20 years without change, Automobili Lamborghini has revamped its iconic logo. This redesign is part of a new strategy to align the brand’s visual identity with its core values. The company’s goal is to always surpass limitations, standards, and custom, as demonstrated by their motto ‘Driving Human Beyond'.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Porsche, Audi & Lamborghini Among 41 High-End Supercars Seized During Republic Day...
article-image

While the general design remains unchanged, there have been slight modifications, like a softer bronze hue and a broader font for the Lamborghini name, reflecting the brand’s unique identity. With the redesign comes a fresh set of icons to be uniformly used across all digital channels.

The recently revealed Lamborghini logo is already being showcased on the brand’s websites and will be incorporated into upcoming vehicle design. Reports suggest that the new Huracan, rumored to make its debut in the upcoming months with a plug-in hybrid V8 engine, will prominently display this logo. Over the time, the redesigned logo will also be integrated into current models like the Rveuelto V12, Urus SUV followed by next-generation Huracan model later this year.

Read Also
VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized In Chennai, YouTuber Receives Penalty Of...
article-image

Beginning this year, Lamborghini is set to electrify its full range of vehicles, marking a significant shift in its product lineup. Included in this electrification strategy is the much-awaited introduction of Lamborghini’s first-ever electric model, inspired by the Lazandor 2+2 GT crossover concept. The release of this new electric model is scheduled for 2028.

Lamborghini Old Logo

Lamborghini Old Logo |

However, many car companies are updating their logos to appear sleek and modern in our tech-focused world. Some, like Volkswagen and Nissan, are going for a simpler, monochrome look. Others, such as Fiat and Citroen, are drawing inspiration from their history.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

With 1,59,000 Cases, Maharashtra, India's Richest Has The Highest Number Of Bank Frauds: Report

With 1,59,000 Cases, Maharashtra, India's Richest Has The Highest Number Of Bank Frauds: Report

Deepinder Goyal Net Worth: Zomato Boss Net Worth About ₹2,570 Cr, Check Out His Fleet Of Luxury...

Deepinder Goyal Net Worth: Zomato Boss Net Worth About ₹2,570 Cr, Check Out His Fleet Of Luxury...

Lamborghini Unveils First Logo Redesign In 20 Years

Lamborghini Unveils First Logo Redesign In 20 Years

King Of Crypto In Jail: Sam Bankman-Fried Imprisoned For 25 Years

King Of Crypto In Jail: Sam Bankman-Fried Imprisoned For 25 Years

Skoda Superb Poised For Return To India – Speculated Launch On April 3!

Skoda Superb Poised For Return To India – Speculated Launch On April 3!