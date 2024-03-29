Lamborghini Unveils First Logo Redesign In 20 Years

Lamborghini New Logo |

Lamborghini has introduced a fresh corporate design, which includes a slightly modifies logo. This rebranding aims to better reflect Lamborghini’s fundamental values of boldness, innovation, and authenticity. It aligns with the company’s new strategic approach.

After over 20 years without change, Automobili Lamborghini has revamped its iconic logo. This redesign is part of a new strategy to align the brand’s visual identity with its core values. The company’s goal is to always surpass limitations, standards, and custom, as demonstrated by their motto ‘Driving Human Beyond'.

While the general design remains unchanged, there have been slight modifications, like a softer bronze hue and a broader font for the Lamborghini name, reflecting the brand’s unique identity. With the redesign comes a fresh set of icons to be uniformly used across all digital channels.

The recently revealed Lamborghini logo is already being showcased on the brand’s websites and will be incorporated into upcoming vehicle design. Reports suggest that the new Huracan, rumored to make its debut in the upcoming months with a plug-in hybrid V8 engine, will prominently display this logo. Over the time, the redesigned logo will also be integrated into current models like the Rveuelto V12, Urus SUV followed by next-generation Huracan model later this year.

Beginning this year, Lamborghini is set to electrify its full range of vehicles, marking a significant shift in its product lineup. Included in this electrification strategy is the much-awaited introduction of Lamborghini’s first-ever electric model, inspired by the Lazandor 2+2 GT crossover concept. The release of this new electric model is scheduled for 2028.

Lamborghini Old Logo

However, many car companies are updating their logos to appear sleek and modern in our tech-focused world. Some, like Volkswagen and Nissan, are going for a simpler, monochrome look. Others, such as Fiat and Citroen, are drawing inspiration from their history.