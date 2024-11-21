Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R |

Kawasaki India has announced a price reduction for the 2025 Ninja ZX-10R, making it Rs 1.14 lakh cheaper. Now priced at Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated cost follows a previous hike in September 2024, when the bike was launched at Rs 17.13 lakh and later increased by Rs 1.37 lakh.

Despite the latest price adjustment, the Ninja ZX-10R remains unchanged in terms of design, features, and performance. It continues to be powered by a 998cc inline-four engine, generating 200bhp, which is further enhanced by a ram-air intake, and 114Nm of torque at 11,400rpm. Equipped with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter, the bike is available in two color options: Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black and the signature KRT Edition. This price cut makes the Ninja ZX-10R a more competitive offering in the premium sport bike category.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R combines advanced electronics with premium hardware to deliver exceptional performance. It rides on 17-inch wheels paired with 120/70 front and 190/55 rear tyres for superior road grip. Showa adjustable upside-down forks and a rear monoshock provide a balanced suspension setup for sharp handling and comfort. Braking is handled by dual 330mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc, enhanced by dual-channel ABS for added safety. Stability at high speeds is ensured with an Ohlins electronic steering damper. The bike also features six-axis IMU-based rider aids, including traction control, launch control, cruise control, engine brake management, and cornering assistance. Completing the package is a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, offering modern connectivity and conveniences.

Read Also Kawasaki Launches Updated Ninja 300 in India: Fresh Designs and Affordable Pricing

2025 Kawasaki Vulcan S |

Kawasaki recently introduced the 2025 Vulcan S in India, priced at Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model debuts a new Pearl Matte Green paint scheme, enhancing its overall appeal. While the design sees a fresh update, the core mechanics remain the same. The Vulcan S is powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 59.9bhp and 62.4Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox for seamless gear shifts and reliable performance.