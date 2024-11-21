 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesKawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut

Despite the latest price adjustment, the Ninja ZX-10R remains unchanged in terms of design, features, and performance.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R |

Kawasaki India has announced a price reduction for the 2025 Ninja ZX-10R, making it Rs 1.14 lakh cheaper. Now priced at Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated cost follows a previous hike in September 2024, when the bike was launched at Rs 17.13 lakh and later increased by Rs 1.37 lakh.

Read Also
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
article-image

Despite the latest price adjustment, the Ninja ZX-10R remains unchanged in terms of design, features, and performance. It continues to be powered by a 998cc inline-four engine, generating 200bhp, which is further enhanced by a ram-air intake, and 114Nm of torque at 11,400rpm. Equipped with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter, the bike is available in two color options: Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black and the signature KRT Edition. This price cut makes the Ninja ZX-10R a more competitive offering in the premium sport bike category.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R combines advanced electronics with premium hardware to deliver exceptional performance. It rides on 17-inch wheels paired with 120/70 front and 190/55 rear tyres for superior road grip. Showa adjustable upside-down forks and a rear monoshock provide a balanced suspension setup for sharp handling and comfort. Braking is handled by dual 330mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc, enhanced by dual-channel ABS for added safety. Stability at high speeds is ensured with an Ohlins electronic steering damper. The bike also features six-axis IMU-based rider aids, including traction control, launch control, cruise control, engine brake management, and cornering assistance. Completing the package is a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, offering modern connectivity and conveniences.

Read Also
Kawasaki Launches Updated Ninja 300 in India: Fresh Designs and Affordable Pricing
article-image
2025 Kawasaki Vulcan S

2025 Kawasaki Vulcan S |

Kawasaki recently introduced the 2025 Vulcan S in India, priced at Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model debuts a new Pearl Matte Green paint scheme, enhancing its overall appeal. While the design sees a fresh update, the core mechanics remain the same. The Vulcan S is powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 59.9bhp and 62.4Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox for seamless gear shifts and reliable performance.

FPJ Shorts
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India
Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India
Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train Passengers Goes Viral
Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train Passengers Goes Viral
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India

Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut

Maruti Suzuki Offers Up to Rs 60,000 Discounts on Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Offers Up to Rs 60,000 Discounts on Popular Cars

Guangzhou Auto Show 2024: All-New Lexus ES Facelift Revealed

Guangzhou Auto Show 2024: All-New Lexus ES Facelift Revealed

Volvo XC40 Recharge Rebrands as EX40: Priced at Rs 56.10 Lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge Rebrands as EX40: Priced at Rs 56.10 Lakh