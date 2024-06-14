 Isuzu Unveils 2024 MU-X SUV: Fresh Look and High-Tech Upgrades Revealed
Under the hood of the 2024 Isuzu MU-X lies the familiar 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines, delivering either 150PS or 190PS of power.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
The 2024 Isuzu MU-X three row-SUV has been unveiled, showcasing a redesigned front fascia, some interior tweaks, and a sprinkle of new technology. Among the line-up, there is a fresh addition: the RS variant, boasting sportier design touches. Despite these changes, the SUV sticks to its tried-and-true ladder-frame chassis and engine setup.

Isuzu MU-X

Speaking of looks, the new Isuzu MU-X sports beefier front grille, sharper LED headlights, and a more pronounced bumper design. The RS model, on the other hand, flaunts a chrome-infused grille, front skid plate, and lime green accents on the ‘RS’ badges. It’s also rolling on unique black 20-inch alloy wheels, with matching roof and fender flare finishes. The rear end gets a makeover too, with full-width LED taillights and slightly revised bumper.

Isuzu MU-X

In the interior department, the 2024 Isuzu MU-X steps up its game with notable upgrades. You’ll find a fresh 7-inch instrument cluster and a revamped 9-inch infotainment system, now supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The RS variant stands out with its exclusive red ambient lighting and black inserts for a sporty touch.

Safety-wise, the new Isuzu MU-X boasts an updated ADAS suite. This includes features like blind spot monitoring, traffic jam assist, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross traffic brake.

Isuzu MU-X

Under the hood of the 2024 Isuzu MU-X lies the familiar 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines, delivering either 150PS or 190PS of power. These engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, handling transmission duties. Opting for the RS trim treats you to a 4X4 drivetrain systems, adding to its capability.

On the global stage, the new Isuzu MU-X 7-seater SUV faces off against competitors like the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and Ford Everest.

