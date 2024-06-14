Isuzu Unveils 2024 MU-X SUV: Fresh Look and High-Tech Upgrades Revealed

Isuzu MU-X |

The 2024 Isuzu MU-X three row-SUV has been unveiled, showcasing a redesigned front fascia, some interior tweaks, and a sprinkle of new technology. Among the line-up, there is a fresh addition: the RS variant, boasting sportier design touches. Despite these changes, the SUV sticks to its tried-and-true ladder-frame chassis and engine setup.

Speaking of looks, the new Isuzu MU-X sports beefier front grille, sharper LED headlights, and a more pronounced bumper design. The RS model, on the other hand, flaunts a chrome-infused grille, front skid plate, and lime green accents on the ‘RS’ badges. It’s also rolling on unique black 20-inch alloy wheels, with matching roof and fender flare finishes. The rear end gets a makeover too, with full-width LED taillights and slightly revised bumper.

In the interior department, the 2024 Isuzu MU-X steps up its game with notable upgrades. You’ll find a fresh 7-inch instrument cluster and a revamped 9-inch infotainment system, now supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The RS variant stands out with its exclusive red ambient lighting and black inserts for a sporty touch.

Safety-wise, the new Isuzu MU-X boasts an updated ADAS suite. This includes features like blind spot monitoring, traffic jam assist, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross traffic brake.

Under the hood of the 2024 Isuzu MU-X lies the familiar 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines, delivering either 150PS or 190PS of power. These engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, handling transmission duties. Opting for the RS trim treats you to a 4X4 drivetrain systems, adding to its capability.

On the global stage, the new Isuzu MU-X 7-seater SUV faces off against competitors like the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and Ford Everest.