Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance Launched in India: Meets AIS-125 Type C Specifications

Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance |

Isuzu Motors India has launched the D-Max Ambulance, designed to meet AIS-125 Type C specifications. This ambulance aims to enhance emergency response capabilities while ensuring high standards of safety, reliability, and comfort for patients during transport. With an introductory price of Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the D-Max Ambulance sets a new benchmark for medical services in India.

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance is equipped with RZ4E 1.9-litre, 4-cylinder VGS turbo intercooled engine. This engine generates an impressive power output of 120 kW and delivers a peak torque of 360Nm. These specifications ensure that the ambulance achieves quick acceleration and speed, which are crucial for providing timely medical assistance during critical moments.

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance prioritizes safety with a range of advanced features. For active safety, it includes best-in-class technologies such as Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Control, and Emergency Brake Assist, along with Hill Descent Control and the Intelligent Brake Override System. Additionally, it is equipped with Anti-Lock Braking System and EBD. For passive safety, the ambulance features a pedestrian-friendly front design, 3-point seat belts with pre-tensioners for the drive and the co-driver, a seat belt warning system, airbags, a collapsible steering column, and side intrusion protection beams.

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance is fully built to meet the essential needs of Basic Life Support (BLS) services. The patient transport area has been designed to align with AIS-125 Type C specifications. The ambulance comes equipped with essential features, including warning lights, flashers, sirens, side lights, a PA system, and high-visibility stickers for easy identification. The interior built for durability, featuring rust-free PUF-insulated GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) panels to maintain hygiene and long-lasting performance.

Commenting on the launch, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are excited to present the ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance, our unique product designed for the Indian market, with 14 ‘Best-in-Class’ features. Isuzu has always been synonymous with trust and reliability. The new ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance carries forward these values, offering high-quality build and unmatched robustness, while conforming to the specifications defined under AIS-125 Type C ambulance. With this launch, Isuzu Motors India continues to strengthen its position as a game changer in the automotive industry, delivering quality products that are both innovative and tailored to the unique demands of the Indian market. We are confident that our ‘ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance’ will set a new benchmark in the ‘Basic Life Support’ ambulance category”.