 Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance Launched in India: Meets AIS-125 Type C Specifications
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesIsuzu D-MAX Ambulance Launched in India: Meets AIS-125 Type C Specifications

Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance Launched in India: Meets AIS-125 Type C Specifications

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance is equipped with RZ4E 1.9-litre, 4-cylinder VGS turbo intercooled engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance |

Isuzu Motors India has launched the D-Max Ambulance, designed to meet AIS-125 Type C specifications. This ambulance aims to enhance emergency response capabilities while ensuring high standards of safety, reliability, and comfort for patients during transport. With an introductory price of Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the D-Max Ambulance sets a new benchmark for medical services in India.

Read Also
Isuzu Rolls Out 2024 D-Max V-Cross Lineup in India, Pricing Begins at Rs 21.20 Lakh
article-image

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance is equipped with RZ4E 1.9-litre, 4-cylinder VGS turbo intercooled engine. This engine generates an impressive power output of 120 kW and delivers a peak torque of 360Nm. These specifications ensure that the ambulance achieves quick acceleration and speed, which are crucial for providing timely medical assistance during critical moments.

Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance

Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance |

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance prioritizes safety with a range of advanced features. For active safety, it includes best-in-class technologies such as Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Control, and Emergency Brake Assist, along with Hill Descent Control and the Intelligent Brake Override System. Additionally, it is equipped with Anti-Lock Braking System and EBD. For passive safety, the ambulance features a pedestrian-friendly front design, 3-point seat belts with pre-tensioners for the drive and the co-driver, a seat belt warning system, airbags, a collapsible steering column, and side intrusion protection beams.

Read Also
Isuzu Unveils 2024 MU-X SUV: Fresh Look and High-Tech Upgrades Revealed
article-image

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance is fully built to meet the essential needs of Basic Life Support (BLS) services. The patient transport area has been designed to align with AIS-125 Type C specifications. The ambulance comes equipped with essential features, including warning lights, flashers, sirens, side lights, a PA system, and high-visibility stickers for easy identification. The interior built for durability, featuring rust-free PUF-insulated GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) panels to maintain hygiene and long-lasting performance.

FPJ Shorts
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance

Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance |

Read Also
Through All Terrains: Isuzu 2024 D-Max V-Cross At ₹26.91 Lakh
article-image

Commenting on the launch, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are excited to present the ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance, our unique product designed for the Indian market, with 14 ‘Best-in-Class’ features. Isuzu has always been synonymous with trust and reliability. The new ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance carries forward these values, offering high-quality build and unmatched robustness, while conforming to the specifications defined under AIS-125 Type C ambulance. With this launch, Isuzu Motors India continues to strengthen its position as a game changer in the automotive industry, delivering quality products that are both innovative and tailored to the unique demands of the Indian market. We are confident that our ‘ISUZU D-MAX Ambulance’ will set a new benchmark in the ‘Basic Life Support’ ambulance category”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Name's Bond, James Bond: Aston Martin Celebrates 60 Years Of 007 Film With DB12 Goldfinger Edition

Name's Bond, James Bond: Aston Martin Celebrates 60 Years Of 007 Film With DB12 Goldfinger Edition

Time To Be More Than Electric: Raptee HV T30

Time To Be More Than Electric: Raptee HV T30

Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance Launched in India: Meets AIS-125 Type C Specifications

Isuzu D-MAX Ambulance Launched in India: Meets AIS-125 Type C Specifications

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch

Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Hits Indian Market with a Price Tag of Rs 2.39 Lakh

Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Hits Indian Market with a Price Tag of Rs 2.39 Lakh