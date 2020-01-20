Honda Activa 6G: Your questions answered

Honda’s best selling scooter, the Activa, has finally received a revamp for 2020. There are a bunch of things to talk about, right from the new motor and better features to updated mechanicals. However, we’ll be concentrating more on what you, our readers, think of the scooter and try and answer all your queries. So without further ado, let's get to it...

Has performance taken a hit?

Yes, though the scooters performance has taken a hit, it's insignificant. For instance, the BS6-compliant 109.51cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor now puts out 7.79PS at 8000rpm and 8.79Nm at 5250rpm. In contrast, the Honda Activa 5G produces 7.96PS at 7500rpm and 9Nm at 5500rpm. Here’s how it fares against its competition on paper.

What's the mileage?

The addition of fuel injection and an ECU has benefitted the scooter in terms of fuel efficiency. According to Honda, the Activa 6G is 10 per cent more fuel efficient than before. Not only is it fuel efficient, it also produces lower tailpipe emissions. We could also expect better throttle response thanks to the updates.

Should I buy the Activa 5G or go for the 6G?

Simply put, the new Activa 6G offers a truck-load of features that make it a better buy. You also get a future-proof engine to go along with it. But if you’re still confused, you could have a look at our comparison between the two scooters, which should clear things up.

What sort of features does the Activa 6G offer?

You get a brand new motor with fuel injection, an ACG (AC generator) starter, a kill switch, an external fuel filler cap, a 12-inch front wheel paired with telescopic forks and an adjustable rear shock. That’s not all though, the Activa 6G sits 18mm higher off the ground than before. Its wheelbase is now 22mm longer, at 1260mm, which may improve stability in the real world. More importantly, the scooter is 2kg lighter than before at 107kg.

How much more do I need to shell out for the Activa 6G?

The Activa 6G will set you back by Rs 63,912 and Rs 65,412 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the standard and Deluxe variant. That's an increment of Rs 7,978 and Rs 7,613 over their BS4 counterparts. The scooter will reach Honda dealerships by February-end and will have six colours to choose from. Honda also offers a 3-year standard warranty with the option to extend it further to 3 more years.