Here’s what to expect from upcoming BS6 Honda Dio

Updated bodywork:

Honda has retained the Activa’s familiar face in the Activa 6G and we believe it will do the same with the Dio. The headlamp and tail lamp are expected to be carried over while the bodywork could be updated to give the scooter a sportier look. With the new Activa 125 and Activa 6G getting an external fuel filler cap, it is possible that Honda might equip the Dio with one as well. Expect the new Dio to get new graphics and possibly new colours.

New features:

Like the Activa 6G, we do not expect the Dio to be equipped with a lot of new features. This would help keep a check on pricing. Its LED headlamp and digital instrument console are expected to be carried over. What the Dio might get is the Activa 6G’s switchgear which includes a new pass light switch and engine kill switch. Given its youngster appeal, Honda might equip the Dio with an under seat USB charger.