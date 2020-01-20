Here’s what to expect from upcoming BS6 Honda Dio

The BS6 Honda Activa 6G has been launched and the BS6 Dio is expected to follow soon. Besides a BS6 motor here are the updates the new Dio could come with.
An all-new motor:
Previous generations of the Honda Dio have shared their motor with the Activa and we expect the BS6 version to carry forward the tradition. Hence, expect to find Honda’s all-new 109.51cc single-cylinder air-cooled with fuel injection underneath the bodywork. The performance figures are expected to be the same 7.79PS and 9Nm as the Activa 6G. We believe most upcoming BS6 Honda two-wheelers will get an ACG starter motor and that includes the Dio. This tech allows for immediate and silent engine start operations.
Updated bodywork:
Honda has retained the Activa’s familiar face in the Activa 6G and we believe it will do the same with the Dio. The headlamp and tail lamp are expected to be carried over while the bodywork could be updated to give the scooter a sportier look. With the new Activa 125 and Activa 6G getting an external fuel filler cap, it is possible that Honda might equip the Dio with one as well. Expect the new Dio to get new graphics and possibly new colours.
New features:
Like the Activa 6G, we do not expect the Dio to be equipped with a lot of new features. This would help keep a check on pricing. Its LED headlamp and digital instrument console are expected to be carried over. What the Dio might get is the Activa 6G’s switchgear which includes a new pass light switch and engine kill switch. Given its youngster appeal, Honda might equip the Dio with an under seat USB charger.
Updated underpinnings:
The Dio could get the Activa 6G’s new telescopic front fork setup and 3-step adjustable monoshock. It could also feature the new 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel setup as its sibling . Given the price constraints, the Dio could miss out on alloy wheels and a front disc brake.
Pricing:
While the price difference between the Activa 5G and Activa 6G variants is between Rs 7,500 and Rs 8,000, we expect this difference to be similar in the BS4 and BS6 variants. The Dio currently retails at Rs 54,241 for the Standard variant and Rs 56,241 for the Deluxe variant (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). We expect the new BS6 Dio to be priced around Rs 62,000 to Rs 65,000.
Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming BS6 Dio.
