Guangzhou Auto Show 2024: All-New Lexus ES Facelift Revealed

Lexus has introduced the ES facelift at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show, marking a significant update for the popular luxury sedan. The refreshed model features subtle design tweaks, including changes to its exterior and a redesigned interior for improved comfort and functionality. Alongside the ES, the LX700h SUV was also showcased. With over one million units of the ES sold in China, this update underscores Lexus' continued commitment to delivering luxury, innovation, and performance in its flagship sedan.

2024 facelifted Lexus ES introduces several design and feature updates. The exterior now showcases new headlamps with updated lighting patterns, a reworked front bumper, and a refreshed grille. At the rear, the ES features a modern connected taillight design. Inside, the sedan gets a larger 14-inch touchscreen that consolidates climate and infotainment controls, reducing clutter on the centre console. The updated model also offers enhanced comfort with electrically adjustable seats, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a comprehensive safety package, including 10 airbags.

Lexus ES Facelift Interior |

Lexus has unveiled the facelifted version of the ES sedan, featuring notable updates in both design and technology. The refreshed model retains its hybrid powertrain, which combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, connected to an E-CVT automatic transmission. While the current ES is priced at Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, there is no official word yet on the availability of the updated version. However, given its recent global debut, the new ES is expected to be launched in India at a later date.

Last month, Lexus launched the LX 700h, the first hybrid variant in its flagship SUV range. This electrified version expands the options available to customers, joining the existing petrol and diesel models. Additionally, Lexus introduced the Overtrail edition, designed for off-road enthusiasts, featuring enhanced off-roading capabilities.

The 2025 Lexus LX 700h features a new hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 457 bhp and 790Nm of torque. Power is distributed via a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring all-wheel-drive performance.