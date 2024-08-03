Godawari Electric Motors Expands EV Range with New Eblu Feo X Launch

Eblu Feo X |

Godawari Electric Motors, known for its Eblu line of electric two and three-wheelers, has introduced a new variant of e-scooter, the Eblu Feo X. This model marks the company’s second entry into the electric two-wheeler market in India. The Eblu Feo X was recently showcased at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024, highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding its EV offerings.

The new variant is priced at INR 99,999 (ex-showroom), continuing to provide an affordable option for electric scooter enthusiasts. The Eblu Feo X now comes with 28 liters of storage space, enhancing its practicality. It maintains its 2.36 kW battery and offers a range of 110 kilometers on a single charge.

The Eblu Feo X offers three driving modes—Economy, Normal, and Power—to match different riding styles and enhance the e-scooter’s versatility. It provides a comfortable range of 110 kilometers on a single charge, making it ideal for stress-free commutes. With a top speed of 60 km/h, the scooter is well-suited for long-distance rides. Additionally, it features regenerative braking, which helps to conserve battery life and extend the overall driving range.

The Eblu Feo X is available in five vibrant colors: Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele Grey, and Traffic White. It features telescopic front suspension and dual tube twin shockers to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. It also includes high-resolution AHO LED headlamps and LED tail lamps for clear visibility during night rides. Additional features include a side stand with a sensor indicator and 12-inch interchangeable tubeless tyres for both the front and rear.

The Eblu Feo X is designed with convenience in mind, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for easy navigation. Its spacious floorboard can even hold a gas cylinder, adding to its practicality. The scooter also includes a handy storage box and a mobile charging point, ensuring you can charge your phone while traveling.