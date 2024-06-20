Force Gurkha 5-Door and 3-Door Models Begin Delivery in India, Starting at Rs 16.75 Lakh

Force Gurkha 5-Door |

In early May 2024, Force Motors launched the latest models of its Gurkha SUV lineup. The 3-door version, starting at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom), offers a blend of rugged design and performance. Alongside, they introduced a 5-door variant priced at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring extra seating, enhanced features and a more potent engine. Bookings for both models commenced in late April 2024, and deliveries have now commenced nationwide.

The redesigned Force Gurkha maintains its iconic boxy appearance with a new rectangular front grille proudly displaying the 'Gurkha' badge. Its round LED headlights feature daytime running lights (DRLs), complemented by a black front bumper housing round fog lamps and a central air hole. The 5-door model appears longer than its 3-door counterpart.

This SUV boasts square-shaped wheel arches and modern dual-tone alloy wheels, now with additional doors and a factory-fitted snorkel. Optional roof racks are available. At the rear, a spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate, accompanied by '4x4x4' badges on the fenders, a small ladder, and LED rear lights.

Inside, the 5-door Gurkha resembles the 3-door version but offers different seat covers and an extra row of seats, accommodating up to seven passengers. The middle row features bench seats while the back row has captain seats.

It comes equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard includes a digital driver display. Manual air conditioning with additional roof vents for rear seats ensures comfort. Other features include power windows for all four doors, tire pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, and dual front airbags.

Under the hood, it retains the 2.6L, 4-cylinder diesel engine from Mercedes, now tuned to deliver an additional 49 bhp and 70 Nm of torque, totaling 140 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This enhancement positions it as a stronger option compared to its main competitor, the Mahindra Thar, which features a 132 bhp, 2.2L diesel engine.