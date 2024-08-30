Ethanol-Powered Motorcycle by Bajaj to Debut This Year

Symbolic Image |

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to reveal its new ethanol-powered motorcycle and three-wheeler is September 2024. Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto Ltd., has confirmed that the company plans to launch both vehicles by the end of this financial year. This move follows the recent introduction of the Bajaj Freedom 125, which made headlines as the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, launched earlier this year.

Read Also Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted Testing Again in India: What to Expect

Bajaj Auto has yet to reveal specific details about its upcoming ethanol-powered motorcycle. It could either be a modified version of an existing petrol model designed to run on ethanol or an entirely new model, akin to their recent CNG-powered Freedom 125. More information will be available when the motorcycle is officially launched in September 2024.

At the latest Bharat Mobility Show, several ethanol-powered two-wheelers were on display. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India featured the CB300F Flex Tech, which operates on E20-E85 ethanol blends. Additionally, TVS Motor Company had previously introduced an E100-powered version of their Apache RTR 200, underscoring the increasing focus on ethanol as a sustainable fuel option for motorcycles.

Bajaj Freedom 125 – CNG Bike

The Bajaj Freedom is a unique hybrid motorcycle equipped with dual tanks for CNG and petrol. The CNG tank can hold up to 2 kg, while the petrol tank has a capacity of 2 liters. It is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that produces 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions.

Bajaj Freedom 125 - CNG Bike |

Bajaj Auto highlights the bike's impressive fuel efficiency, offering 102 km per kg of CNG and 65 kmpl with petrol. With its dual-fuel capability, the Bajaj Freedom provides a combined range of up to 330 km, and when running exclusively on CNG, it can travel up to 200 km, making it a cost-effective option for reducing fuel costs.