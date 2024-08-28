Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted Testing Again in India: What to Expect

Bajaj Pulsar N125 - Spy Shots | BikeDekho

The Bajaj Pulsar N125, a highly anticipated addition to the popular Pulsar series, has been spotted undergoing testing in India once again. The new model features a muscular fuel tank, a compact rear section, a split seat, and a single-piece grab rail. It is also expected to include a redesigned headlamp and an underbelly exhaust. With these updates, the Pulsar N125 is likely to attract attention when it hits the market. The bike is anticipated to launch soon, with a starting price of around Rs 1 lakh.

While specific engine details for the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 remain unknown, industry reports suggest that Bajaj might introduce a new 125cc engine for this model. Given that the current 125cc engines used by Bajaj are somewhat outdated compared to competitors, a new engine could boost performance and power.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 - Spy Shots | BikeDekho

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 is anticipated to include several notable features. It is expected to come with a center stand and a rear tyre hugger similar to the one on the Pulsar N150. The bike will likely have a negatively-lit LCD instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, though it may not offer turn-by-turn navigation. These features aim to enhance the Pulsar N125's functionality and convenience for riders.

Read Also Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Delivery Starts: Pune Receives First Bike

This upgrade would help the Pulsar N125 compete effectively with rivals like the TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R.

Recently, Bajaj Auto has rolled out an exciting update to its popular Pulsar N160 model, introducing a range of new features aimed at enhancing rider precision and control. Alongside this, Bajaj has also upgraded the Pulsar 125, 150, and 220F variants with premium additions. These models now boast Bluetooth-enabled connectivity, ensuring a smoother and more integrated commuting experience for riders.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 |

Bajaj Auto launched an upgraded variant of the Pulsar N160, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the latest variant introduces turn-by-turn navigation, inclusion of ABS modes: Road Mode, Rain Mode, and Off-Road Mode, providing safety across all riding conditions.