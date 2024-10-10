 Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled: A First Look at the Three-Row Renault Duster
The Dacia Bigster offers a variety of engine options, including strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid systems.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Dacia Bigster |

Dacia has introduced the Bigster SUV to the global market, ending months of anticipation. Built of Renault’s CMF-B platform, the Bigster is essentially a longer version of the Renault Duster and carries over several design features from the popular SUV. Though it was unveiled as a five-seater, the Bigster offers a glimpse of upcoming three-row version of the Renault Duster, expected to arrive in India next year.

article-image

The Dacia Bigster brings together a sleek design with a tough, off-road-ready appearance. Its front take inspiration from the Dacia Duster, featuring sharp LED headlights with Y-shaped details. The bumper includes fog lights, while a silver skid plate boosts its rugged feel.

From the side, the Dacia Bigster catches the eye with its large dual-tone ally wheels, along with hexagonal wheel arches and black cladding. The side mirrors feature built-in turn indicators, and the rear door handles are subtly placed on the C-pillar. Silver roof rails and an optional black roof add extra style and flexibility. At the rear, V-shaped LED tail lights, bold Dacia branding, and a carbon-fiber strip are complemented by a solid rear bumper with a light skid plate, giving it a strong finish.

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster |

The Dacia Bigster offers a variety of engine options, including strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid systems. The Hybrid 155 model combines a 107 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery, producing a total of 153 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

article-image
Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster |

Another option is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system and can also be available in a dual-fuel LPG version. This engine is connected to a six-speed manual transmission. The TCe 130 variant, which is the only 4x4 version, uses the same engine for added versatility.

The Dacia Bigster is equipped with several safety features to ensure a secure driving experience. It includes multiple airbags, a rear parking camera for better visibility, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Some of the key ADAS features are automatic emergency braking, which helps avoid collisions, and adaptive cruise control, which adjusts the speed based on traffic conditions, making the Bigster both safe and user-friendly.

