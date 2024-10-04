A Concept For Tomorrow: Renault Emblème, A Hydrogen-Electric SUV

By: G R Mukesh | October 04, 2024

Aiding the aim of achieving global net zero, the Renault Emblème is a concept car designed for tomorrow. The Emblème is a hydrogen-electric SUV.

The car is powered by a range-extending hydrogen powertrain that combines a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery with a 30kW fuel cell.

The Emblème has a 2.8kg hydrogen tank and can upto 500 km on a full tank.

Aiming true ecological efficiency, this conecpt car's goal is to emit 5 tonnes of CO2 in its life-time.

The single electric motor mounted on the rear axle can produce the top performance of 215bhp.

The French carmaker claims to have a drag coefficient of 0.25.

The Renault Emblème will be showcased at the Paris Motor Show, next week.

Thanks For Reading!

