A Concept For Tomorrow: Renault Emblème, A Hydrogen-Electric SUV

By: G R Mukesh | October 04, 2024
Aiding the aim of achieving global net zero, the Renault Emblème is a concept car designed for tomorrow. The Emblème is a hydrogen-electric SUV.
The car is powered by a range-extending hydrogen powertrain that combines a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery with a 30kW fuel cell.
The Emblème has a 2.8kg hydrogen tank and can upto 500 km on a full tank.
Aiming true ecological efficiency, this conecpt car's goal is to emit 5 tonnes of CO2 in its life-time.
The single electric motor mounted on the rear axle can produce the top performance of 215bhp.
The French carmaker claims to have a drag coefficient of 0.25.
The Renault Emblème will be showcased at the Paris Motor Show, next week.
