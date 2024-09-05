Back To The Future: Renault Revives 17 Coupe From The 1970s

By: G R Mukesh | September 05, 2024
Time travelling to bring back a classic, the French automaker Renault, has revived the 17 coupé of the 1970s.
Inisde the car is dowsed in brown and beige, with intriguing and minimalist designs.
The re-imagined car is designed as a forward wheel drive. This car can give the top performance of 270bhp.
The car is said to weigh around 1,400 kg.
This rebirth has been brought to reality with partnership with French designer Ora Ito, with inspiration from many other Renault Classics.
The makers have retained the car's soul inside. The new car has the same cabin, doors, windows, glass, seals and underbody as the original car.
The original Renault 17 was launched by the French auto-legend in 1971.
