Citroen Basalt Gears Up for August 2024 Launch: All You Need to Know

Citroen Basalt |

The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is set to make its debut in India in August 2024. An electric version of the Basalt is also in the works, expected to launch in early 2025. This will be the fourth model in India, following the C3, eC3 electric, and C3 Aircross SUV. Recently, the company has started producing the vehicle at its plant in anticipation of the upcoming launch.

Read Also Citroen Basalt Spotted Testing in India Without Camouflage

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Under the hood, the Citroen Basalt is equipped with a the same 110bhp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine featured in other C-Cubed models, and it will offer both automatic and manual transmission options. An electric version is also on the horizon, expected to launch about six months after the petrol model. Citroen aims to introduce the Basalt in India in late 2024, positioning it at a higher price point than the Citroen C3 Aircross and targeting rivals like Tata Curvv.

Citroen Basalt Vision |

Read Also Citroen Celebrates Cricket Icon with Limited Edition C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition

The design of the Citroen Basalt Vision draws clear inspiration from the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, particularly noticeable in its front profile due to their share Smart Car chassis. However, the Basalt Vision sets itself apart with its distinct ‘C3 Split’ headlight design, incorporating projector lamps instead of traditional ones. Below the headlights, squared-off air vents echo the Aircross, while angular fog lights add a contemporary flair to the overall look.

Citroen Basalt Vision |

From the side, the Citroen Basalt displays familiar design elements such as fender lines, lower door cut-outs, and square wheel arches, mirroring the C3 Aircross. However, beyond the B-pillar, the Basalt's roofline gracefully slopes downward, ending in a rear spoiler, setting it apart from its sibling.

Read Also Citroen India Announces Mahendra Singh Dhoni as New Brand Ambassador

At the rear, the Basalt Vision features larger square-shaped taillights similar to those on the Citroen C3 Aircross. The rear bumper is predominantly cladded and includes an integrated skid plate, enhancing its rugged look. While full interior details are not yet available, it is expected to share dashboard design elements with the C3 Aircross.