 BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch Confirmed for October 8 – What to Expect
BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch Confirmed for October 8 – What to Expect

The BYD eMAX 7 is expected to retain the 71.8 kWh battery from the previous model, which delivered a range of up to 520 km.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
BYD eMAX 7

BYD is preparing to launch its all-electric eMAX 7 MPV in India on October 8. The eMAX 7 is an upgraded version of the e6, which was BYD’s first model in the country and has been available for almost three years. This facelifted MPV will feature a new design and added features, aiming to bring a fresh experience to Indian buyers. Already available in international markets, the eMAX 7 is set to enhance BYD’s electric vehicle lineup in India with its updated look and technology.

The BYD eMAX 7 MPV will maintain the familiar shape and size of the outgoing e6 but will introduce several significant updates to its front and rear design. These changes will give the older e6 model a refreshed look. The headlamps will still have the same outline but will be updated with new lighting elements.

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

Additionally, the front will feature a new bumper design, along with an enclosed grille accented by chrome. At the rear, the eMAX 7 will showcase redesigned tail lamps connected by a slim light bar, along with a newly styled rear bumper for a modern touch.

The BYD eMAX 7 is expected to retain the 71.8 kWh battery from the previous model, which delivered a range of up to 520 km. However, the new model is said to offer better performance. It's likely that the India version of the eMAX 7 could come equipped with the same 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor found in the Atto 3, enhancing its power and overall driving dynamics. These updates suggest that the new eMAX 7 will bring both improved range and performance to the table.

The interior of the BYD eMAX 7 is expected to largely follow the design of the current e6 but will come with some new features. A larger touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof are among the updates, similar to what is available in the BYD M6 in other markets. Unlike the e6, the eMAX 7 will have three rows of seating and is likely to be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations, making it a more practical choice for larger families.

