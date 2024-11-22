BMW Announces Price Hike: 3% Increase Effective from January 1

BMW 5 Series LWB |

Starting January 1, 2025, BMW India will implement a 3% price hike across its entire lineup. Locally manufactured models will see an increase ranging from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh, depending on the variant. Meanwhile, imported models from the CBU range are set to experience an even higher price adjustment as the new rates come into effect.

BMW’s Chennai facility assembles ten models, including sedans like the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series, and 7 Series, as well as SUVs such as the X1, X3, X5, and X7. The locally built lineup also includes the sporty M340i. For imported models, BMW offers a diverse range of electric vehicles, including the i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, and iX. Additionally, its CBU portfolio features high-performance M models like the Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M8 Competition Coupe, the flagship XM, and the recently launched M5.

To enhance customer convenience, BMW India is offering customised financial plans, including flexible EMI options and reduced interest rates on select models. The company also provides assured buy-back schemes and attractive term-end benefits. Exclusive deals are available on limited units of specific models through BMW India Financial Services.

In another news, BMW India has introduced the seventh-generation M5, priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), marking the debut of a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the M5 lineup. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the new M5 combines the elegant design of the standard 5 Series with sporty enhancements.

The sedan boasts slim headlights with vertical LED DRLs, an illuminated grille, and flush door handles. Sporty additions include bold front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and a rear diffuser housing quad exhaust pipes. The M5 offers a wide array of color options, including the classic Alpine White non-metallic finish and metallic shades like Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Fire Red, Marina Bay Blue, and Isle of Man Green. Premium finishes, such as Frozen Deep Grey and BMW Individual custom paints, further allow customers to personalize their sedan.