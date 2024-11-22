2024 BMW M5 Launched in India: 717bhp V8 Powerhouse Priced at Rs 1.99 Crore

2024 BMW M5 |

BMW India has launched the seventh-generation M5 at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), making it the first M5 to feature a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the new M5 blends the sleek design of the standard 5 Series with sporty upgrades.

It features vertical LED DRLs within slim headlights, an illuminated grille, and flush doors handles. Enhancements include aggressive front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and a rear diffuser with quad pipes. The new BMW M5 offers an extensive range of color options, including Classic Alpine White non-metallic finish. Metallic shades such as Black Sapphire, Brooklyn grey, Fire Red, Marina Bay Blue, and Isle of Man Green add to the lineup. For a more premium touch, options like Frozen Deep Grey and BMW Individual custom finishes are also available, giving customers the flexibility to personalize their sedan’s appearance.

Read Also BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh

The new BMW M5 delivers an impressive combination of performance and hybrid technology. Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor, it produces a combined output of 717bhp and 1000Nm of torque. The V8 generates 577bhp and 750Nm, while the electric motor adds 194bhp and 280Nm. This setup enables the M5 to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds and reach 200km/h in 10.9 seconds.

2024 BMW M5 |

With the optional M Driver’s Package, its top speed increases from 250km/h to 305km/h. The sedan features an 18.6kWh battery, offering an electric range of up to 69km and a top speed of 140km/h in EV mode. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and rear-wheel drive can be activated by disabling Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). The battery supports AC charging at speeds of up to 7.4 kW.

The interior of the new BMW M5 combines luxury and performance, featuring Full Leather Merino upholstery in options like Kyalami Orange, Red/Black, Silverstone/Black, and all-Black. The cabin includes exclusive M seats, a customised centre console, and an M-specific steering wheel with illuminated M buttons. Technology highlights include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a head-up display, all with unique M-themed graphics. Additional features such as ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system enhance comfort and convenience.