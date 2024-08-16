Audi India Begins Bookings for New Audi Q8: All You Need to Know

Audi Q8 |

Audi India has officially started accepting bookings for the new Audi Q8. This latest model in the Q-series offers a new design, new technology, and powerful performance. Interested buyers can secure their vehicles with an initial booking fee of Rs 5 lakh.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated, “The Audi Q8 has consistently appealed to our customers who value luxury and innovation, solidifying its position as a flagship model and significantly contributing to our brand’s expansion in the premium SUV market. With its striking design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, we are confident that the new Audi Q8 will continue to captivate our customers who seek the very best.”

The new Audi Q8 is equipped with a 3.0L TFSI engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, enhanced by a 48V Mild Hybrid system for better performance and fuel efficiency. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h. Buyers will have a choice of eight exterior colors, including Sakhir Gold and Mythos Black, while the interior offers four color options, such as Okapi Brown and Pando Gray.

The interior of the new Audi Q8 is expected to closely resemble that of the previous model, with possible updates to the upholstery stitching. It will likely feature twin MMI touchscreens, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a powered tailgate. For safety, the upcoming Q8 may include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, parking sensors front and rear, a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, and enhanced ADAS technology.

The updated Audi Q8, featuring minor cosmetic tweaks and additional new features, is expected to be priced higher than the current model, which ranges from Rs 1.07 crore to Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom).