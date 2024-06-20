Air India Express Teams Up with Zoomcar for Elevated Travel Convenience

Air India Express |

Air India Express has announced a new partnership with Zoomcar, a leading platform for car sharing in emerging markets. This collaboration aims to enhance the travel experience for Air India Express passengers by providing easy access to self-drive car rentals across multiple Indian cities. Through Zoomcar’s service, travelers can choose and have a car delivered and picked up directly from the airport.

Passengers flying with Air India Express to cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and others can now conveniently book self-drive cars through Air India Express’s app and website, airindiaexpress.com. Zoomcar offers a diverse fleet including SUVs, hatchbacks, sedans, and electric vehicles, catering to various travel needs and luggage sizes.

This partnership ensures that passengers can easily manage their baggage with Air India Express’s additional services like Carry-On-Xtra, International Connecting Baggage, and Special Equipment. It aims to provide travelers with personalized travel experiences from city airports with maximum comfort and convenience.

Talking about this partnership, Ankur Garg, CCO, at Air India Express, stated, "Air India Express is committed to providing a truly personalised travel experience. By offering an a-la-carte menu of products, fare types, and services that empower our guests to curate their journeys exactly as they desire, we are bringing convenience to yet another key touchpoint in the travel journey. With our collaboration with Zoomcar, our guests at airports across India will now have unmatched flexibility and control over their journeys."

Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar, shared, “We're focused on providing improved and personalised travel experiences for our guests at Zoomcar, and our partnership with Air India Express is another stepping stone towards this goal. With our airport delivery feature, getting a self-drive car from arrival to departure is as easy as online food delivery and the freedom to explore new places at your own will.”