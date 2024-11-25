2025 Kia EV6 Global Debut: Enhanced Range and Bigger Battery Unveiled at LA Auto Show

2025 Kia EV6 |

The 2025 Kia EV6 debuted globally at the LA Auto Show, bringing significant updates, including a larger battery and extended driving range for improved efficiency. The updated model combines sleek, futuristic design with advanced technology to enhance the driving experience. The GT trim also receives a notable power increase and the addition of simulated gear shifts. These improvements position the 2025 EV6 as a strong contender in the expanding electric vehicle market, further solidifying Kia’s presence in the segment.

The 2025 Kia EV6 now offers larger battery options, upgrading from the previous 58kWh and 77.4kWh to 63kWh and 84kWh batteries, shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The 84kWh RWD variant delivers a range of 513 km, gaining 15 km over the previous Long Range version. Additionally, the towing capacity is increased to 1,225 kg, making the EV6 more practical. The vehicle also retains its fast-charging capability with the 800-volt DC system. The charging port is now relocated to the left rear fender on most trims, supporting the North American Charging Standard (NACS), except on the GT model.

2025 Kia EV6 - Interior |

The 2025 Kia EV6 brings notable updates, including improved handling in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) trims, thanks to enhanced steering and a sturdier chassis. The high-performance GT variant now produces 601bhp from its dual-motor setup, with a temporary boost to 645bhp in GT mode, a 65bhp increase from the previous model. It also features the Virtual Gear Shift, mimicking gear shifts through sound and torque modulation. Externally, the EV6 now sports refined triangular headlights and a trapezoidal-patterned lower grille, while the full-width curved taillights have updated LED graphics and the rear bumper has been redesigned. New 19- and 21-inch wheel options are available, depending on the trim.

2025 Kia EV6 |

The 2025 Kia EV6 features significant updates to its interior, including a curved digital cockpit with dual 12.3-inch displays and a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel. The center console has also been refreshed, while the upgraded operating system improves performance, adding features like video and music streaming, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and gaming options. Owners can personalize the display with their NBA team’s branding through the Kia Connect Store. The EV6 now offers smartphone or NFC-enabled smart card functionality for unlocking, starting, and driving the vehicle, with an option to share the virtual key via text. Enhancements to driver-assistance systems include remote parking and collision avoidance. Additionally, power-adjustable tilt and telescoping steering, reinforced soundproofing, and a stronger frame contribute to better safety and comfort, meeting updated IIHS safety standards.