2024 Suzuki Swift Achieves Impressive 4-Star Safety Rating in Japan NCAP Crash Test

Maruti Suzuki is getting ready to launch the refreshed Swift hatchback in India soon. Interestingly, the Japan NCAP has just shared crash test results for the fourth-generation model. The car has earned an impressive 4-star safety rating, scoring an outstanding 99%.

It performed well in protecting occupants during front and side crashes, scoring 81% (equal to 81.10 points out of 100) for collision safety. It also did great in the automatic accident emergency call system (getting a perfect score of 100%) and preventative safety performance (achieving a score of 99%). Overall, the new Suzuki Swift scored 177.80 out of 197 points (equal to 90%).

The latest Suzuki Swift model has undergone a series of tough crash test in Japan and achieved a notable 4-star rating. These tests were carried out at speeds ranging from 50 to 60 km/h. The car was evaluated for its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) capabilities and underwent frontal-side crash tests at speeds of 55 and 64 km/h, respectively. Additionally, it underwent a side impact test. Despite damage to the front of the hatchback in all these tests, the pillars remained undamaged.

Suzuki Swift scored an outstanding 99% in preventive safety measures, showcasing its exceptional performance. It also received a perfect score of 100% for its automatic accident emergency call system. This technology enhances emergency preparedness and provides post-collision support by ensuring prompt response and assistance in the event of an accident. The results, released by Japanese safety regulators, highlight the car's robust safety features and advanced technologies aimed at reducing the risk of collisions and protecting occupants.

The 2024 version of the Swift in Japan comes with an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, offering various safety technologies. These include adaptive cruise control, a driver monitoring system, adaptive high beam assist, lane keep assist, dual sensor brake support, and road sign recognition. Additionally, the car features a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert.

However, when all-new Swift arrives in India, it will not include many of these capabilities, including ADAS. Nonetheless, both the interior and exterior design elements of the car are expected to be identical to the global-spec model.