From adversity to advocacy: The story of Voice Vision (VIDEO)

Goregaon resident Sushmeetha Bubna lost her vision in one eye at the age of 10, and by 24, complications from multiple treatments left her with complete loss of vision. By then, she had already graduated and had joined her family business. The sudden loss of sight forced her to reconsider her future. Instead of succumbing to the new challenge that changed the way she would have to function, she overcame the hurdles and began Voice Vision. She turned her personal journey of rehabilitation into a mission to empower others.

“I learnt assistive technology which enabled me and opened a new world of possibilities. Despite knowing little about basic computer functions, I taught myself, as back in the day, no organisations were equipped to teach a visually impaired person. My father told me that if I could bring change in even one person’s life, it would be meaningful,” shares the founder of the organisation, which is part of Basudeo Bubna Memorial Trust.

As the years passed, Bubna’s work grew beyond rehabilitation and her organisation provides a host of services — from scholarships and study aids to skills training and career guidance — to make the lives of people with disabilities (PWD) easier. Her work is based on the belief in creating a world where any disability is a mere inconvenience. Its initiatives include financial assistance for visually impaired students, a reader-writer bank for accessible print material, spoken English courses, career-oriented personality tests, and computer training with screen-reading software. Hundreds of students have benefitted, many securing professional roles at leading companies.

To break stereotypes around disability and marriage, the NGO runs an inclusive matrimonial platform, online and offline, welcoming people with disabilities. With the motto ‘match your abilities rather than matching your disabilities,’ it focuses on shared capabilities over limitations. “We started this programme to create an inclusive, dignified space where people with disabilities can meet, interact and choose their partners freely. With the support of sponsors and volunteers, we’ve hosted 13 events so far, and over 25 marriages have taken place,” shares Bubna.

Sushmeetha has also conducted programmes on topics often considered taboo in society — such as intimacy and sexuality. The aim is to empower PWD with knowledge about good touch, bad touch, and how to report harassment. To further empower and protect the visually impaired, self-defence programmes were conducted. “We also conducted sessions on first aid so that we, too, could help someone in case of an emergency,” she shared.

“We started Faiyda, a social entrepreneurship initiative to bridge the gap between businesses run by PWD and their customers. A range of products is available on this platform to help them become financially independent,” she shares.

Jai Hind College (empowered autonomous), shared, “For many in the visually impaired community, Sushmeetha Bubna has been a true blessing. Through Voice Vision, she has supported both the professional and personal lives of persons with disabilities. Since 2020, she has been organising the national-level Entrepreneurial Idea Awards for people with physical disabilities, alongside inclusive matrimonial events. These initiatives not only empower the differently abled but also sensitise young minds who volunteer with Voice Vision. Students from Jai Hind College, for instance, have actively assisted in organising both events as part of their internship programme.”