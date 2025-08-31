Life after 18: How Kshitij supports adults with intellectual disabilities to learn, work and live with confidence

Bharati Gandhi and Kiran Malkani, founder-trustees, Kshitij |

When children with intellectual disabilities turn 18, their parents are often confronted by questions such as what will they do after schooling is over, how will they become self-reliant, or how can they truly be independent? For many, this uncertainty boils down to a single question: what next? Concerns about independence and autonomy led to the creation of Kshitij in 1997, a not-for-profit that serves as both a learning centre and a skills training workplace for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Chitra Iyer, CEO, MFA Capital |

“When my son turned 18, he had to leave the school he was enrolled in—just like all other adults with intellectual disabilities do—and I was left wondering what next for him. They cannot simply stay at home; it causes frustration, and adolescence makes things even harder. Kshitij became the only answer,” says Bharati Gandhi, founder-trustee of the NGO, adding that they began with four adults and today nearly 30 have benefited from its work.

Kshitij offers vocational training tailored to each individual’s abilities |

From vocational lessons and daily living skills to therapy and leisure activities, the NGO focuses on holistic growth. Its guided learn-and-earn model builds confidence, eases anxiety, and fosters dignity—helping participants move toward greater independence and social inclusion.

At the heart of its work is vocational training, tailored to match each individual’s ability to learn and sustain creative activities. Over the years, many have developed remarkable skill sets, producing chocolates, cookies, handcrafted goods and eco-friendly festive gifts—items that find buyers among corporates and individuals while supporting the cause.

Therapeutic activities are another pillar of the programme. Counselling, occupational therapy, yoga, art and music provide emotional support, improve coordination and concentration, and offer outlets for self-expression. Sports and cognitive games further enhance motor and problem-solving skills, keeping the adults active and engaged.

"We observed that a lot of times, they are not able to express themselves. They want to share a lot of things, but can't always find a way to express and sometimes they do not understand whom they should talk to. That’s why we introduced counselling, which has brought a remarkable change in our adults," shares Kiran Malkani, founder-trustee.

Kshitij also emphasises everyday autonomy. Cooking, self-grooming and simple tasks like making tea or shopping are introduced as confidence-building exercises, taking the adults a step closer to leading life on their own terms.

Beyond training and therapy, the organisation works to raise awareness about intellectual disabilities. It collaborates with colleges and other organisations, holds seminars and panel discussions, and serves as a resource for professionals in the field. The trustees say the response from young people has been encouraging, with many showing an eagerness to understand and support inclusion.

Chitra Iyer, CEO, MFA Capital, shares, “The NGO’s efforts stand out for their focus on providing meaningful employment to adults with intellectual disabilities. The income they earn fosters confidence and self-worth, while the process of skill-building and the quality of products they produce highlight the value of patient, guided training.”