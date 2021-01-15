Yes, Nidhi Razdan was 'conned', but does Harvard even have a journalism school?

According to the website of the Harvard Extension School, “The Master of Liberal Arts, Journalism degree field consists of 12 courses (48 credits), with one required on-campus course.” The course is customizable and includes Proseminar, Feature Writing, News Reporting among others.

That's it, a part of this is apparent from the website. The rest, one can figure, can be surmised, if one actually wanted to, by a journalist's tools at disposal.

Then why wasn't it done? We don't have an answer, and it looks like neither does Nidhi, who announced that she will be "taking a well-earned break from social media for a few days," possibly in anticipation of the barrage of questions she was inevitably be going to be faced with.

Liberal Twitter naturally brought its fair share of sympathisers, who nodded their heads judiciously at the ill-fortune that struck Razdan, and penned and shared a couple of wise tweets on how to be wary of fake job offers.

Even so, several easily-dismissed disparagers raised a proper point this afternoon: How is it that a veteran journalist such as Nidhi, often deemed to be in the "big leagues" of Indian media, fell victim to such a ploy? Isn't it supposed to be part of a journalist's job description to verify the authenticity of tittle-tattle that we lesser folk often take for granted? Or is it only reserved for sagacious showmanship in front of the camera when in their personal lives, they are just as vulnerable and incapable of substantiating subterfuge as the rest of the citizens they seem to preach to?

The answer doesn't seem immediately apparent at first. After all, it was Nidhi herself who said that "a sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack" is at work.

That may well be true. Conversely, it might also be that the whiff of candy dulled the better judgment of someone who claims to be a professional, to the point that they lost themselves in the prospect of a carnival without looking twice at the teetering illusion of confetti.