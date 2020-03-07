YES Bank Crisis: Robber Barons of India writes Jagadish Rattanani

The FM is quite correct in pointing out that "it is not that the Yes Bank matter has come up yesterday or today.” With that said, it certainly does not suffice to add, as the FM did, that the RBI has been “consistently monitoring the situation since 2017."

It is also not sufficient to say that the RBI has been asked to act so that due process of law takes course with a sense of urgency. Where has been the sense of urgency in getting Mr. Rana Kapoor, the founder who has been in the midst of a series of questions, to step down, to investigate the violations that forced the regulator to ask him to eventually go; and then to offer the bank, still under the influence of Mr. Kapoor, the freedom to appoint a new CEO, who, himself, quickly came under a cloud as disclosures emerged of violations when one of the board members of Yes Bank resigned.

The director who quit in January this year was Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal, who according to a Bloomberg report cited deteriorating standards of corporate governance and compliance failures.

He reportedly blamed the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ravneet Gill and other senior executives for the alleged failings. This indicates that nothing really changed at Yes Bank even after Mr Rana Kapoor was declined an extension and had to go in January 2019.

All these are in the public domain and do not raise confidence in the capacity either of the regulator to act independently or under the orders of the government to stop the game that been going on at Yes Bank.

In this light, some important questions have also been raised by the Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation, which has correctly pointed out in a statement that “once again the government has followed the principle of nationalisation of losses and privatization of profit, and has asked the SBI to bail out Yes Bank.”

This is the true import of what has happened. The employees mince no words when they point out that the management of Yes Bank should be held to account and those who have looted public funds must be behind bars now.

It is not for nothing that banking requires a license. This is a highly regulated business because it is tasked with collecting funds from the public.

The ease with which policies have bene violated, with the regulator looking on, supposedly monitoring endlessly and acting only when it could hold on no more, appears to give private sector banking of the Yes Bank kind a new kind of license. This is the license to loot and it doesn’t speak much about where we are headed in times that are anyways very challenging.

(The author is a journalist and a faculty member at SPJIMR. Views are personal) (Foundation of The Billion Press) (e-mail: editor@thebillionpress.org)