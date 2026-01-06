Why Embracing Religion And Tradition Is No Longer A Political Taboo

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | X - @RSSorg

This impression was further reinforced when, on the occasion of Christmas, the White House posted on X, “We are saying Merry Christmas again.” The post featured a photo of a Christmas tree along with the American flag. In front of the Christmas tree was a photograph of Donald Trump, and his official handle was tagged. The post was widely seen as a message directed at Kamala Harris.

Trump’s Christmas message blends faith and politics

Not only that, but a post made by Donald Trump himself from his X handle was even more pointed: “Merry Christmas to everyone. Even to those despicable Radical Left elements who are involved in every possible attempt to destroy America but are failing miserably… God! Keep Your blessings on America.”

This post was entirely political and written with Christmas and God at its centre.

Double standards in public reaction

Just imagine the kind of uproar that would erupt in our country if Prime Minister Modi or the President were to make a similar post. Much more is happening in the United States in the name of religion.

Faith-linked foreign policy signals

On December 26, the White House released a statement by President Trump saying that “tonight, on his orders as Commander-in-Chief, the United States carried out a full-scale, decisive strike against the despicable terrorists of ISIS… attacking and killing innocent Christians.” This made it clear that if Christians are attacked anywhere in the world, the United States would intervene decisively.

Warning issued over attacks on Christians abroad

Earlier, on November 2, Trump had warned the Nigerian government that if it failed to stop Islamic terrorists from killing Christians, sanctions would be imposed and military action considered. During this period, members of the Christian community had demanded US intervention. Viewed diplomatically, this implies that in situations like attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, India too acquires the right to protect Hindus.

RSS focus on family and Kutumb Prabodhan

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in its centenary year, is talking about Kutumb Prabodhan—strengthening families and emphasising the importance of the family unit. Efforts are underway to bring families together and highlight their value, causing discomfort among those opposed to the RSS.

Constitution and family values

Critics argue that such views go against modern thinking and invoke the Constitution while stressing individual rights and personal freedom. However, the Constitution is not opposed to the family.

Three-children remark sparks controversy

A few days ago, Mohan Bhagwat advised Hindu couples to have three children, triggering major controversy. Political analysts projecting themselves as progressive strongly criticised the remark, despite Bhagwat stating—based on expert opinion—that communities with birth rates below three eventually decline.

Global discourse on family and tradition

Those who claim to be progressive should look at the United States, where there is open discussion about the importance of family, marriage and children. Elon Musk and US Vice President J.D. Vance are often seen in the Oval Office with their children and speak proudly about family life. When press secretary Karoline Leavitt becomes pregnant, it is publicly announced.

Return to roots gaining momentum

The noise around live-in relationships and LGBTQ issues has reduced, and there is clearer conversation about returning to one’s roots. If the RSS expects Hindus to have three children, it is neither outdated nor anti-modern. Globally, there is a growing call to reconnect with traditions and religion. Those who fail to understand this shift are increasingly being pushed to the margins.

Anant Vijay is an award-winning journalist, columnist and author and is currently working with Dainik Jagran. His latest book, Over the Top—OTT ka Mayajaal, won the Kalinga Literary Award. He is the Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Film and Television Institute, Pune.