Why brands should take up sports as a theme, explains Naresh Gupta

If you look at the social media feeds of any brand today, the dominance of sports as a theme will be the dominant story. Scratch the surface and the story changes. Sports is not at the core of any brand, including the brands that live on sports as a culture.

It’s not that we do not have heroes from the sporting arena. While cricketers dominate the endorsements, there are players from other sports who are the face of certain brands. But that’s where the good news ends.

Brands are keen to sign the sports stars as ambassadors, but aren’t willing to use them as sports performers. MRF, the tyre brand, has India’s cricket captain wearing a tuxedo and speaking about smooth drives. Virat Kohli is the smoothest of drivers of a cricket ball, but that is not the theme of the ad.