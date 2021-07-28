Tokyo Olympics: After free pizza, medal winners to get free movie tickets for life

While it is not unusual to see athletes getting the much deserved recognition after winning medals at the highest level, the brands which are coming in to support and offer free stuff to the athletes this time around are surely winning hearts of fans across the nation.
While Dominos announced that it will provide free pizza for life to silver medalist Mirabai Chanu a while ago, INOX has announced that it will provide free cinema tickets to all the medal winners.
The official statement read that INOX will also provide free tickets for 1 year to all theIndian athletes who are representing India at the Tokyo Olympics.
A few days ago, in an interview with an Indian media house after winning the medal, Chanu had said: "First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today."
The video of the said interview was tagged to Pratik Potathe, CEO and Wholetime Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza in India, suggesting him to deliver "Pizza for her - for life"
While replying to it, Pota said: "Done! That's the least we can do for someone who has brought so much honour for the country! #MirabaiChanu." Three hours later, Pota shared photos on twitter of Domino's team in Imphal delivering pizzas to her family.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)