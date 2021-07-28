Tokyo Olympics: After free pizza, medal winners to get free movie tickets for life

The official statement read that INOX will also provide free tickets for 1 year to all theIndian athletes who are representing India at the Tokyo Olympics.

A few days ago, in an interview with an Indian media house after winning the medal, Chanu had said: "First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today."

The video of the said interview was tagged to Pratik Potathe, CEO and Wholetime Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza in India, suggesting him to deliver "Pizza for her - for life"

While replying to it, Pota said: "Done! That's the least we can do for someone who has brought so much honour for the country! #MirabaiChanu." Three hours later, Pota shared photos on twitter of Domino's team in Imphal delivering pizzas to her family.