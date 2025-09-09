Who Will Be India's 15th Vice President? Pay, Perks, & Powers Explained | PTI/File Image

Parliament will elect a new Vice President today, filling the country’s second-highest constitutional post that has been vacant since July 2025. The new Vice President will also become the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, playing a crucial role in the functioning of Parliament.

Why the Election Is Happening

The election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President in July 2025 citing health reasons. Voting is scheduled to take place between 10 am and 5 pm in the Parliament House. The new Vice President will be the 15th person to hold the post since Independence.

How the Vice President Is Elected

The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College comprising all elected and nominated members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Voting is held under the system of Proportional Representation through a Single Transferable Vote. This means MPs mark their preferences sequentially, and if the first preference does not fulfil the quota, the vote is transferred to the next preference.

The Election Commission, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and Parliamentary Secretaries oversee the process to ensure transparency.

Role and Tenure

The Vice President is India’s second-highest constitutional authority after the President. They serve as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and play a key role in maintaining discipline and order during proceedings.

The tenure of the Vice President is five years, with the option of re-election. If a new Vice President does not assume office at the end of the term, the current one continues until a successor takes charge.

Importantly, if the President’s office falls vacant due to death, resignation, or any other reason, the Vice President steps in as Acting President.

Salary, Perks and Pension

Unlike the President, the Vice President does not receive a separate salary. Instead, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President receives a monthly salary of Rs4 lakh.

The Vice President is also entitled to official accommodation, medical services, travel by air and rail, office expenses, security, and phone services. After retirement, the Vice President receives a pension equal to 50% of their last drawn salary.

Powers and Duties

As the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President has final authority in matters related to the conduct of proceedings, discipline of members, and decisions under the Anti-Defection Law.

If the office of the President falls vacant, the Vice President assumes the role of Acting President until a new President is elected.

The First Vice President

The office was first held by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as Vice President from 1952 to 1962 before going on to become President of India.

Where the Vice President Lives

The Vice President resides in the Vice President’s Enclave in New Delhi. The current residence is a modern complex built as part of the Central Vista Re-Development Project.

More Than Just a Post

The Vice President’s role is not limited to being a constitutional position. As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the country’s second-highest authority, the Vice President ensures the smooth functioning of Parliament and upholds constitutional stability - an essential pillar of India’s democracy.