From Vote Chori To MGNREGA Stir: Congress Struggles To Regain Momentum Amid Leadership Dissonance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Image) | ANI

After the Congress’ ‘vote chori’ agitation against the Election Commission, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, did not gain much traction given the spectacular performance of the BJP in the Bihar election, the party has now decided to hit the streets over the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by the government, replacing it with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB G Ram G Bill). Following the recent Congress Working Committee meeting, party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a nationwide protest against the G Ram G bill from January 5, saying the party will call for the return of MGNREGA, which he described as a constitutional right rather than a welfare measure. He said the party would democratically protest the removal of Mahatma Gandhi from the name of the rural employment guarantee scheme. Kharge accused the Narendra Modi-led government of weakening the scheme by cutting employment days and funds, putting 40 per cent of the burden on the states. Rahul Gandhi claimed that the decision to replace MGNREGA was taken unilaterally by the PMO without consulting the Cabinet, much like demonetisation. He said the move would cause ‘tremendous pain’ to Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities, and the poor while benefitting large industrialists. Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that the entire Opposition would unite over the ‘Save MGNREGA’ campaign. Kharge also flagged voter deletions in the SIR conducted by the Election Commission and the attacks on churches by Hindutva groups.

However, the CWC resolutions were overshadowed by the X post made by Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, where he posted a photograph showing a much younger Narendra Modi sitting at the feet of BJP leader LK Advani and pointing out the value of the RSS organisational set-up that allowed an ordinary karyakarta to rise to the post of chief minister of a state and prime minister of the country. Digvijay Singh claimed he raised the issue at the CWC meet too, stressing the need for decentralisation. Though he later clarified that he remained a staunch critic of the BJP-RSS, the damage had been done. Congress members appeared divided on the issue, with some, like controversial leader Shashi Tharoor, appearing to back Digvijay Singh, while others roundly rejected the need for learning any lessons from the RSS. Digvijay’s post gave enough ammunition to the BJP, which always thrives on supposed divisions within the Congress. A few days ago, the senior Congress leader had urged Rahul Gandhi to ensure reforms in the Grand Old Party. The Congress is in the unenviable position of failing to rein in its leaders or read the electoral pulse of the people. The existential crisis facing the party does not look like it is abating anytime soon.