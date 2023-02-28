'Waris Punjab De' Ajnala episode: Punjab can’t afford to go back to the past |

There is a serious threat that Punjab might go back to the old dark days when violence was rampant and separatists used to rule the state. Punjab was in a bad state in the 1980s. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his supporters had created mayhem which ultimately led to Operation Blue Star to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple, and subsequently the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her own bodyguards. India has still not forgotten the 1984 riots. Punjab after a long period of disturbance has attained peace and normalcy, but the rise of Amritpal Singh and his audacity in Ajnala has again raised the spectre of the same threat.

Cult figure Amritpal Singh & his audacity

It is still a mystery how Amritpal Singh was allowed to grow to this level in such a short time. In less than a year he has become a cult figure and roams around fearlessly with his gun-toting supporters. He openly talks about separatist ideology and Khalistan. He is so emboldened by the inaction of Punjab police that he has even threatened that home minister, Amit Shah would meet the same fate as Indira Gandhi. But mysteriously neither the Punjab police nor central agencies like the NIA took any action against him. His statement should have raised an alarm but it seems no one took note of it, which is rather surprising.

It is rather mysterious that the NIA which was specially created after the 26/11 Mumbai attack to tackle terrorism and subversive activities and which has been hyperactive in dealing with Islamist forces like PFI , has allowed Amritpal Singh to grow. It was the inaction of both the state and central agencies that he not only freed his supporter Lovepreet Singh Toofan after attacking the police station but also forced the police to withdraw cases against Toofan. This has seriously dented the image of the Punjab police which has been known for its daredevilry and has a history of successfully suppressing terrorism in the state. Now it will be a great challenge for the Punjab police to fight back and reclaim its ground.

AAP's victory & Punjab's history

When AAP won the elections with a massive majority in Punjab, decimating all the top guns of Punjab politics who have been stalwarts for the last five decades like Prakash Singh Badal and Capt Amrinder Singh, I was a little apprehensive if AAP could govern Punjab efficiently. My apprehension was based on a few solid reasons. Punjab is not like any other state. It is a border state which has a history of terrorism and separatism. It has been besmirched with blood and violence for at least two decades.

Then Punjab is also a typical state for the simple reason that it is the only state in India where politics and religion are intertwined, where SGPC which is a religious organisation plays a very important role in the daily affairs of people’s lives. The AAP is a new phenomenon. Its leadership neither in Punjab nor outside has any experience of ruling a state with police and law and order. Delhi is a city state with no police power. The police is with the central home ministry. Politics and governance is not only about welfarism and providing free water and electricity; it is also about handling law and order, dealing with subversive forces and keeping anti-social elements in check.

Mann's minimal experience & intricacies of administration

Leaders like Parkash Singh Badal and Capt Amarinder Singh have vast experience in dealing with bureaucrats and issues of law and order. They understand the psyche of people. Bhagwant Mann is a good soul, his honesty and integrity is unquestioned, but his experience as an administrator is minimal. To understand the intricacies of the administration is not easy and officers who had worked with Akali and Congress for decades will take time to adjust with AAP leaders.

Then Mann is also handicapped by his central leadership. He is popular with the masses and knows the pulse of the people but his control over his own party and MLAs is feeble. Local leaders are aware that if they keep Delhi leaders in good humour then they will be better placed than Mann in Punjab. Kejriwal is a control freak. He knows that he is CM of half a state whereas Punjab is a full state with a lot more power than the Delhi Government, and that creates an insecurity in him. Mann’s growth as a CM and a leader might create problems for him, though Mann till now has been a “good boy” and very loyal to Kejriwal — but nobody knows how power equations may change in the future. Politics is a dirty game and nobody trusts anybody.

A little too much control from Delhi

A perception is growing on a daily basis that Delhi is trying to control the Punjab government. It is being whispered in the powers corridor of Chandigarh that nothing moves without the consent of proxies of Kejriwal who are stationed in Chandigarh, as a result of which decision-making and running of the Punjab government is very difficult and complicated. Mann has to free himself of these shackles if he wants to be remembered as a CM, otherwise he would have to share the blame for lapses for which he might not be responsible.

Historically, Punjab dislikes being controlled by Delhi. It has always fought with Delhi. Their Gurus have preferred martyrdom rather than surrender to the Delhi Sultanat. Even after the independence, Punjab has been one state which always resisted centralisation of power at the centre and demanded more freedom for the state within the federal structure. Sensitive governments at the centre have always understood this conundrum. The protection of Punjabi identity has been the core of the relationship between the centre and state debate. Whenever Punjab felt that there is an attempt to dilute that identity it has lodged its protest. The Khalistan movement also has its roots in this mindset.

Now Punjab faces another issue which has further complicated the problem. The politics of Hindutva, and the RSS’s hypothesis that Sikhism is not separate from Hinduism, has alarmed a large section of people in the state. It is no coincidence that Amritpal Singh says that if the demand of Hindu Rashtra is not a crime then why can’t he talk about Khalistan? He is more astute than many believe. Unlike Bhindranwale he speaks fluent English and is more exposed to the outside world. He should not be taken lightly and governments at the state and centre can ignore him only at their own peril. They have to move fast to nip the crisis in the bud. India can ill afford to have Punjab go back to the past.

The writer is Editor, SatyaHindi.com, and author of Hindu Rashtra. He tweets at @ashutosh83B