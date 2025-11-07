US Elections Signal Major Setback For Trump As Voter Disillusionment Soars; Immigrant Leaders Make Gains

US President Donald Trump | File Image

The results of the recent elections in the United States are a body blow to President Donald Trump. Though these were not nationwide contests, they reveal unmistakable trends that spell trouble for the incumbent. His once-formidable popularity has already hit rock bottom, a recent study found.

Rarely in American history has a sitting president seen such a steep erosion of public support in just nine months. When Trump returned to power, voters under 30 were marginally in his favour, giving him a net approval rating of +3. Today, that figure stands at a staggering –40. His approval has dropped sharply in every state except Idaho. The message from the electorate is clear: the grand promises of prosperity and economic revival have lost their charm.

Trump came to office promising that incomes would “skyrocket”, inflation would “vanish completely”, jobs would “come roaring back”, and the middle class would “prosper like never, ever before”. The reality, however, has been starkly different. The cost of living has soared, inflation has persisted, and job creation has fallen far short of his assurances.

His aggressive tariff wars have antagonised not just trading partners abroad but also American farmers, manufacturers, and consumers who have borne the brunt of rising prices. Even his populist posturing on immigration and “America First” rhetoric have begun to wear thin, as people realise they have yielded more division than development. The results underline how deep this disillusionment runs. In Virginia and New Jersey, Democrats registered easy victories, with moderate candidates cruising to power.

In New York, Trump’s indirect campaign tactics—including veiled threats that the federal government would not underwrite state development costs—backfired spectacularly. His bête noire, Zohran Mamdani, won over half the votes, while the Republican nominee was reduced to a humiliating single-digit share. The rebuke was loud and unmistakable—voters are tired of bluster without results.

The results also highlight the growing influence of Americans of Indian and other immigrant origins in shaping the nation’s political future. Filmmaker Mira Nair’s son, Zohran Mamdani, captured the New York mayoralty. Ghazala Hashmi became Virginia’s lieutenant governor, and Aftab Pureval secured a second term as mayor of Cincinnati.

Their victories reaffirm America’s identity as a nation of immigrants—one that rewards talent, hard work, and inclusivity over divisive rhetoric. Trump’s argument that his name was not on the ballot is unlikely to convince even his own supporters.

The writing on the wall is clear: his hold over the electorate is weakening fast. The midterm elections next year will provide a more decisive verdict, but even a straw in the wind shows which way it is blowing. For now, that wind is blowing hard—and cold—against Donald Trump.