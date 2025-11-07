Bhajan Clubbing — A Trendy Social Detox, Not True Spirituality | Representational Image

There's a new trend in major Indian cities going by the name of "Bhajan clubbing”. When I first heard about it, I wondered what it meant. People are going to clubs, but instead of alcohol, they're having chai, chaas, and lassi. Instead of modern music, they are playing and singing bhajans. They are dressed in traditional clothes. Some are hailing this as the new spirituality.

I'm not entirely convinced. Every generation experiences these fads. I remember productions like ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ from decades ago when we were young. This seems similar—a cultural phenomenon happening in Indian cities today.

As a spiritual teacher, am I happy about it? If it gives young people a break from drinks and drugs toward cleaner and healthier living, definitely yes. How long will it last? Nobody knows. These fads are never permanent.

Will it make people spiritual? I don't think so. It's still the rhythm and music that attract people. The words of the bhajans seem incidental—I doubt there's genuine bhakti bhava behind it. This appears to be a club version of dancing in Ganapati processions.

Genuine spirituality is a choice, a commitment to your own psychological and spiritual growth. That doesn't happen simply because you're partying to bhajans. Those who want to celebrate this as a great new form of spirituality are welcome to do so, but having seen such trends come and go, I'm uncertain whether this will have lasting effects.

The positive aspect is that for some time, at least, people are keeping away from drugs and alcohol. That's genuinely beneficial. However, we shouldn't confuse temporary cultural trends with authentic spiritual practice.

True spirituality requires sustained effort, self-inquiry, and inner transformation—not just changing the soundtrack of your social gatherings. While bhajan clubbing might introduce people to devotional music and traditional culture, it remains primarily entertainment rather than a spiritual practice. If this trend encourages even a few individuals to explore deeper aspects of bhakti or Vedantic teachings beyond the club atmosphere, that would be meaningful. Until then, it's best viewed as a healthier social alternative rather than a spiritual revolution.

