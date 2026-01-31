Union Budget 2026–27: Testing The Depth Of India's Economic Compact As Expectations Converge On Relief, Restraint & Resilience | PTI

As Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget for 2026–27 tomorrow, the document arrives burdened with expectations that go well beyond fiscal arithmetic. India continues to project itself as the fastest-growing major economy, with growth hovering around 6.8–7 per cent. Yet beneath this reassuring macro picture lies a more uneven reality—of squeezed household budgets, fatigued middle-class taxpayers, cautious private investment and rising global trade uncertainty. This is not a Budget where headline announcements alone will suffice. It is a test of economic depth and policy credibility.

The Common Citizen and the Cost-of-Living Squeeze;

For the common citizen, economic success is measured not by GDP charts but by the affordability of essentials. Inflation may have moderated to around 5 per cent, but food prices remain volatile, particularly for cereals, pulses and edible oils. Over the past five years, household expenditure on education, healthcare and transport has risen sharply, outpacing income growth. Welfare schemes—ranging from subsidised food to employment support—now anchor consumption for millions. Any dilution risks weakening demand at the bottom of the pyramid, which continues to drive a substantial share of overall economic activity.

Middle Class Fatigue and the Tax Question;

The middle class enters this Budget cycle with growing fatigue rather than loud expectations. Salaried taxpayers, who form the backbone of direct tax collections, have seen real incomes steadily eroded as wage growth lags inflation. With over eight crore income-tax returns filed annually, nearly 85 per cent by salaried individuals, the burden has become increasingly concentrated. The demand is not for giveaways but rationalisation—higher standard deductions, inflation-indexed tax slabs and greater clarity between old and new tax regimes. Ignoring this pressure risks dampening urban consumption further.

Consumption Signals That Can No Longer Be Ignored;

Private consumption, accounting for roughly 56 per cent of GDP, has shown signs of slowing despite stable growth numbers. Urban discretionary spending remains cautious, while rural demand is largely supported by government transfers rather than income expansion. Sales data across automobiles, housing and fast-moving consumer goods point to stress beyond the entry-level segments. A Budget that leans too heavily on capital expenditure without addressing consumption risks creating a growth imbalance—robust in statistics, fragile in sentiment.

Industry Wants Certainty, Not Sops;

Corporate India is approaching the Budget with measured expectations. Tax incentives matter less today than policy predictability, execution efficiency and cost competitiveness. Manufacturing sectors aligned with the Production-Linked Incentive framework want deeper integration into global value chains, not incremental extensions. Logistics costs—still estimated at around 14 per cent of GDP—continue to blunt competitiveness. MSMEs, employing over 11 crore people and contributing nearly 30 per cent of GDP, remain constrained by credit access, delayed payments and compliance burdens. Structural correction, not cosmetic relief, is the industry’s primary demand.

Foreign Investment and Fiscal Credibility;

For foreign investors, the Budget will be read as a signal of India’s fiscal seriousness. While India remains a preferred destination amid global supply-chain diversification, capital is increasingly selective. The fiscal deficit, hovering between 5.5 and 6 per cent of GDP, is sustainable only if backed by credible consolidation. Infrastructure spending exceeding ₹11 lakh crore has supported growth, but markets will assess the quality of financing, asset monetisation efforts and transparency in off-budget borrowings. Stability and predictability matter more than novelty.

Inflation Control as the Silent Test;

Inflation management will remain the Budget’s invisible benchmark. Food prices remain unpredictable, and services inflation continues to show stickiness. Excessive fiscal stimulus risks undermining the Reserve Bank of India’s price-stability efforts, while excessive restraint risks weakening demand. Capital expenditure in transport, urban infrastructure and energy remains the safest growth lever, generating employment without fuelling inflation. Fiscal signals will heavily influence monetary policy space in the months ahead.

Deficit Management and Market Discipline;

Fiscal consolidation will attract scrutiny from bond markets and rating agencies alike. Beyond the headline deficit number, attention will focus on the quality of expenditure and realism of revenue assumptions. Disinvestment targets, asset monetisation and subsidy rationalisation will define credibility. With no immediate national election pressure, the government has room to demonstrate restraint. A Budget that relies on accounting ingenuity rather than genuine correction may win short-term approval but raise long-term borrowing costs.

Trump Tariffs and External Shock Absorption;

Hovering over the Budget is renewed global trade uncertainty following Donald Trump’s return to the White House and his tariff-centric economic strategy. The United States remains India’s largest export market, with exports nearing $90 billion annually. Potential tariff hikes on steel, aluminium, automobiles and pharmaceuticals pose indirect risks. India’s response must be strategic, not confrontational. Strengthening export competitiveness through logistics reform, export credit and faster trade facilitation offers a more durable hedge than retaliation.

Neutralising Risk Through Domestic Strength;

The most effective shield against external shocks lies in strengthening domestic demand and competitiveness. A resilient internal market absorbs global volatility better than protectionist posturing. Support for MSMEs, technology upgradation and productivity-enhancing investments can cushion export-oriented sectors without escalating trade tensions. Diversifying export markets and aligning domestic standards with global norms will be critical to sustaining momentum.

Depth Over Drama;

Ultimately, this Budget is about balance—between relief and restraint, growth and stability, domestic priorities and global realities. It must acknowledge middle-class stress, protect the vulnerable, enable industry and reassure investors, all while preserving fiscal credibility. If Sitharaman’s Budget manages this equilibrium, it may not generate instant applause, but it will strengthen confidence at a time when economic depth matters far more than drama.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)