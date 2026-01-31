The Blossoming Of Wisdom: Basant Panchami And The Quiet Renewal Of Learning

Basant Panchami celebrations honour Ma Saraswati, marking the arrival of spring and the sacred beginning of learning, wisdom and creative expression | Representational Image

Last week, on January 23, we celebrated Basant Panchami, a festival that quietly marks the arrival of spring and, with it, a subtle shift in the inner world as well. Even in a city like Mumbai, where seasons don’t arrive with dramatic intensity, we still sense these delicate transitions: the air feels lighter, mornings gentler, and the world seems to soften at the edges. Basant is not merely a change in weather; it is the promise of renewal.

Saraswati Puja and sacred learning

In Bengal, this day is celebrated as Saraswati Puja, devoted to Ma Saraswati, the Goddess of learning and wisdom. It holds special significance for students and schools, where she is worshipped with reverence, and instruments of learning like books, pens and notebooks are also venerated. It is a beautiful reminder that knowledge in the Indian tradition is not treated as a commodity but as something sacred.

Haate-Khori and the beginning of education

One of the most touching customs observed on this day is Haate-Khori, the ceremony that introduces children to education. Children around two or three years old are handed their first slate or book and encouraged to write their first letters, beginning their lifelong journey of learning. There is something profoundly moving in this gesture. It reminds us that learning begins not with ambition or anxiety, but with blessing, curiosity and grace. And because Ma Saraswati also presides over the fine arts, musicians, artisans and artists also honour this day, celebrating the intelligence that expresses itself through beauty.

A metaphor for inner transformation

Basant Panchami also carries a deeper symbolic meaning. It represents the sacred space between states, the threshold between the winter of ignorance and the spring of understanding. In spiritual life, too, transformation rarely arrives like thunder. Sometimes it comes softly, as an insight. And often, one ray of light is enough to dissolve the darkness of years.

Wisdom in modern times

As we celebrate this festival, we may also reflect on how our civilisation has always honoured the sacred feminine—Shakti—not only in temples but in everyday life. Women continue to break ceilings and redefine strength while quietly holding together homes and hearts with steadiness and love. And perhaps Basant Panchami offers an even deeper reminder for our times: in an age where information is endless and intelligence can be simulated, the real power lies not in knowing more, but in knowing better. May Ma Saraswati bless us not only with learning but with discernment, and lead us gently from confusion into clarity.