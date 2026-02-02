 Union Budget 2026 Leaves Middle Class Strained, Tax Relief Minimal & Misaligned
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisUnion Budget 2026 Leaves Middle Class Strained, Tax Relief Minimal & Misaligned

Union Budget 2026 Leaves Middle Class Strained, Tax Relief Minimal & Misaligned

Budget 2026 keeps income tax slabs and standard deductions unchanged, ignoring rising middle-class living costs. The tax system favors businesses over salaried individuals, offering minimal relief. Despite middle-class financial strain and RBI warnings, the budget prioritizes infrastructure spending, leaving salaried taxpayers burdened and overlooked amid growing economic pressures.

Srinath SridharanUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2026 Leaves Middle Class Strained, Tax Relief Minimal & Misaligned | IANS (Representational Image)

Income tax slabs and rates for FY 2026-27 remain untouched. The standard deduction stays frozen at 275,000, a figure increasingly misaligned with the realities of middle-class life. In urban India, housing, education, healthcare and commuting now absorb a far larger share of income than this deduction acknowledges.

Budget 2026 chooses to ignore ‘Tax policy continues to favour enterprise over earnings. Businesses deduct rent, interest, depreciation and employee costs before tax, while salaried incomes are taxed without recognising the unavoidable costs of living. Budget 2026 entrenches this imbalance by reaffirming a low-rate, low-deduction structure where relief is treated as a concession rather than a right.

Expectations of a higher rebate threshold were set aside. What remains is an incremental adjustment without structural intent. The budget also ignores the citizen's life cycle. The middle classis paying for children’s education, supporting ageing parents, and self-funding retirement in a country with limited social security, rising healthcare costs, and a broken health insurance regime. By offering no recognition of these pressures, the tax system assumes infinite resilience from the middle class, evenasits financial margin steadily narrows. This is the same vote bank that pays taxes (and on time), followed rules, absorbs shocks, and rarely features in fiscal populism.

Middle-class strain is no longer anecdotal. RBI consumer confidence surveys record sustained anxiety around rising prices, job security and shrinking household spending capacity. White-collar professionals, especially across services and technology, face prolonged uncertainty and income volatility. Yet Budget 2026 locks in outdated tax parameters, offering no response to pressures the central bank itself has repeatedly flagged.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo Despite Pakistan Boycott
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers
Grammys 2026: Shirtless And Bold, Justin Bieber Performs Only In Silk Gym Shorts For First Solo Act In 4 Years; Hailey Bieber Cheers
Iranian Missiles Pose 'Serious Threat' To US Bases, Gulf Allies Warn Washington
Iranian Missiles Pose 'Serious Threat' To US Bases, Gulf Allies Warn Washington
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Tourism Set To Take A Hit After Pakistan Govt Boycott, SLC Could Seek ICC Help, Say Reports
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Tourism Set To Take A Hit After Pakistan Govt Boycott, SLC Could Seek ICC Help, Say Reports

Against this backdrop, the relief announced if narrow and selective, TCS on overseas tour packages and on remittances for education and medical purposes has been reduced to 2 percent, easing cash flow at the margins for a limited set of households. The reversion of share buyback taxation to capital gains is a welcome correction for retail investors. These measures address specific frictions, but they sit far from the everyday pressures shaping middle-class finances.

A government long perceived as middle-class friendly has, in this budget, offered continuity without comfort and left that constituency fiscally dry. Has the middle class been left in a lurch? If inflation rises again, the middle class may have to drop even its lunch.

The budget has promised simpler income tax forms to ease compliance for the common Indian. If simplification was always possible, why was it delayed for so many years under the same administration? Streamlining procedures and decriminalising minor offences are not reforms but belated repairs, correcting frictions that should have been resolved long ago.

The larger fiscal direction is unmistakable. With limited room for manoeuvre, Budget 2026 prioritises capital expenditure and long-term infrastructure—choices that are defensible in a constrained fiscal environment. But this strategy still rests on a stable and compliant funding base, and that base is the salaried middle class. It pays predictably, moderates consumption, and absorbs policy continuity without protest.

India’s growth story rests on middle-class consumption. When disposable incomes are steadily compressed, the impact surfaces as weaker discretionary demand, softer services growth, and a consumption base that thins even as headline numbers hold. When fiscal relief and upward socio-economic mobility remain elusive, the middle class could begin to disengage from the political economy that relies on it.

The question is whether the middle class remains politically orphaned—too large to ignore in rhetoric, too diffuse to defend in policy. Budget 2026 reflects a political economy where the middle class is essential to the system and narrative, but peripheral to its priorities. In doing so, it leaves India’s most compliant citizens exactly where policy finds them most convenient: waiting, in the middle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Union Budget Sets A Strong Foundation For Execution-Led Economic Growth
India's Union Budget Sets A Strong Foundation For Execution-Led Economic Growth
Union Budget's 6 Pillars Set To Empower MSMEs & Drive Long-Term Economic Growth
Union Budget's 6 Pillars Set To Empower MSMEs & Drive Long-Term Economic Growth
Union Budget 2026-17: A Budget Of Continuity, Compassion, & Comfort For Taxpayers
Union Budget 2026-17: A Budget Of Continuity, Compassion, & Comfort For Taxpayers
Union Budget 2026-27: Short-Term Market Jitters, Long-Term Growth Promise
Union Budget 2026-27: Short-Term Market Jitters, Long-Term Growth Promise
Union Budget 2026 Triggers Sharp Market Sell-Off Amid Derivatives Tax Hike
Union Budget 2026 Triggers Sharp Market Sell-Off Amid Derivatives Tax Hike