 Union Budget 2026-27: Stability, Continuity, & Capital Expenditure At The Forefront
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisUnion Budget 2026-27: Stability, Continuity, & Capital Expenditure At The Forefront

Union Budget 2026-27: Stability, Continuity, & Capital Expenditure At The Forefront

Union Budget 2026 emphasizes stability, continuity, and capital expenditure amid global uncertainty. Guided by the “threeKartavya” framework—growth, empowerment, and inclusivity—it prioritizes CapEx-led development, including seven new high-speed rail corridors. Tax reforms are minimal, focusing on predictability and fiscal discipline, with support for MSMEs through a Rs10,000 crore Growth Fund.

Dr Manoranjan SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

The Union Budget 2026–27 is notable less for dramatic announcements and more for its emphasis on continuity, predictability and calibrated reform. In a year marked by global economic uncertainty, persistent inflationary pressures, geopolitical fragmentation and an uneven global recovery, the government has consciously chosen stability over surprise. The approach reflects a clear policy preference: consolidating earlier reforms, maintaining fiscal discipline and prioritising long-term growth drivers over short-term populism.

Framed around a “threeKartavya” (three duties) framework—accelerating growth, empowering citizens and enhancing inclusivity— the Budget seeks to balance macroeconomic prudence with developmental aspirations. While it broadly meets expectations, its effectiveness will ultimately hinge on execution capacity and the translation of allocations into outcomes on the ground. The centrepiece of the Budget is the continued emphasis on capital expenditure, increased to Rs12.2 lakh crore, an 8-9 per cent rise over the previous year.

This reinforces the government’s belief in CapEx-led growth, given its high multiplier effects on employment, private investment and productivity. The announcement of seven highspeed rail corridors connecting major economic hubs— such as Mumbai–Pune, Pune– Hyderabad and Chennai– Bengaluru—signals an ambition to modernise logistics and reduce travel time across key industrial clusters. If implemented effectively, these projects could enhance regional integration, stimulate job creation and improve India’s competitiveness as a manufacturing and services hub. On taxation, the Budget favours predictability over sweeping reform.

Unlike earlier Budgets that offered substantial personal income tax relief through higher exemption limits or slab restructuring, this year saw minimal changes. While this may disappoint the middle class, it reflects fiscal constraints and the government’s intent to avoid revenue shocks. Procedural improvements, including staggered returnfiling timelines and incremental compliance simplification, are positive steps for salaried individuals and small businesses.

FPJ Shorts
Operation Herof 2.0: Viral Video Claims Pakistan Army Vehicle 'Ambushed' In Balochistan
Operation Herof 2.0: Viral Video Claims Pakistan Army Vehicle 'Ambushed' In Balochistan
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Bhanu Plans To Expose Ketan & Narmada's Secret Wedding
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, February 2: Bhanu Plans To Expose Ketan & Narmada's Secret Wedding
iPhone 17 Pro Listed On Vijay Sales With An Outright Price Cut: All Details
iPhone 17 Pro Listed On Vijay Sales With An Outright Price Cut: All Details
Rupee Jumps 37 Paise To 91.56 Vs USD, Crude Oil Retreat Helps Sentiment
Rupee Jumps 37 Paise To 91.56 Vs USD, Crude Oil Retreat Helps Sentiment

Yet, amid stagnant real wage growth and rising living costs, calibrated tax relief could have supported consumption without undermining fiscal discipline. Its absence indicates a clear tilt towards investment-driven rather than consumption-led growth in the near term. The proposed Rs10,000 crore SME Growth Fund is a welcome acknowledgement of the role of MSMEs as job creators and export drivers.

Dr Manoranjan Sharma is the Chief Economist, Informerics Ratings; Full report freepressjournal.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Capex, Caution, & Competitiveness: MGNREGA Breathes Its Last, Replaced By VB-G RAM G With Enhanced...
Capex, Caution, & Competitiveness: MGNREGA Breathes Its Last, Replaced By VB-G RAM G With Enhanced...
Union Budget 2026–27: A Strategic Blueprint For India's Services-Led, Technology-Driven Growth
Union Budget 2026–27: A Strategic Blueprint For India's Services-Led, Technology-Driven Growth
Union Budget 2026: Boosting Tourism Connectivity & Destination Readiness Across India
Union Budget 2026: Boosting Tourism Connectivity & Destination Readiness Across India
Union Budget 2026: Driving Sustainable Growth & Inclusive Development under PM Modi's Vision
Union Budget 2026: Driving Sustainable Growth & Inclusive Development under PM Modi's Vision
Union Budget 2026-27: Stability, Continuity, & Capital Expenditure At The Forefront
Union Budget 2026-27: Stability, Continuity, & Capital Expenditure At The Forefront