Capex, Caution, & Competitiveness: MGNREGA Breathes Its Last, Replaced By VB-G RAM G With Enhanced Allocation

The Union Budget 2026-27 arrives at a moment when India’s macroeconomic story is unusually well-balanced. Growth remains steady, inflation has cooled sharply, fiscal consolidation is on track, and yet the external environment is turning uncertain with rising protectionism and tariff barriers in key export markets. Against this backdrop, the Budget does not attempt dramatic departures. Instead, it doubles down on a familiar but deliberate strategy: push public capital expenditure, strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, protect small enterprises, and maintain fiscal discipline. The document is less about spectacle and more about signals — signals to investors, industry, states and global partners that India will stay the course on infrastructure-led growth while quietly preparing its economy for a more fragmented trading world.

Seven Big Takeaways from the Budget

Seven clear takeaways emerge from this Budget. First, the most striking feature is the continued expansion of capital expenditure, now raised to ₹12.22 lakh crore. This is not an isolated increase but part of a multi-year trajectory in which the Centre has steadily raised public investment in roads, railways, logistics, defence, energy and urban infrastructure. The intent is to create long-term productive assets that crowd in private investment. Second, the Budget places a sharper emphasis on strategic manufacturing — electronics, semiconductors, bio-pharma and advanced materials — indicating that import substitution and supply chain resilience have become central policy goals rather than slogans. Third, large connectivity announcements, including high-speed rail corridors and logistics modernisation, reinforce the idea that infrastructure is now seen as the backbone of competitiveness, not merely development.

Fourth, a dedicated push for MSMEs through a substantial growth fund acknowledges that small enterprises are the most vulnerable to global tariff shocks and domestic cost pressures. Fifth, the fiscal deficit path continues to narrow, signalling credibility to markets that higher capex is not coming at the cost of fiscal recklessness. Sixth, a series of customs duty rationalisations and trade facilitation measures suggest the government is attempting to quietly make Indian exports more agile in a tariff-distorted world. Seventh, there is a conscious attempt to improve ease of living through targeted reliefs in healthcare, remittances and compliance procedures, even if headline tax slabs remain unchanged.

Six Negatives and Underlying Challenges

Yet, beneath these positives, the Budget reveals six important gaps and challenges. The most visible disappointment is the absence of any significant change in income tax slabs for the salaried class, despite expectations of relief amid rising living costs over the past few years. Second, while the Budget speaks of job creation through manufacturing and MSME support, it does not spell out large-scale employment programmes or incentives for formal sector hiring, leaving the employment question largely to market forces. Third, the measures announced to cushion tariff pressures are indirect — through facilitation and funding — and may not immediately offset demand loss in sectors such as textiles, leather or light engineering where tariffs bite hardest.

Fourth, higher transaction taxes in certain financial market segments could dampen investor sentiment and affect market depth. Fifth, despite infrastructure thrust, there is limited direct stimulus aimed at boosting immediate consumption demand, which some economists argue is necessary for faster economic momentum. Sixth, even with fiscal consolidation, government borrowing remains substantial, which could keep interest rates elevated and restrict monetary flexibility if global conditions tighten.

What the Budget Offers the Common Citizen

For the common citizen, the Budget offers incremental but meaningful relief rather than dramatic benefits. Exemptions or reductions in customs duties on critical medicines promise to reduce healthcare costs for families facing serious illnesses. Lower tax collection at source on overseas education and medical remittances will reduce the burden on students and families sending money abroad. Improvements in digital public infrastructure for agriculture and services aim to enhance productivity and access, particularly for rural populations. Over time, better roads, railways and logistics indirectly benefit citizens through lower costs and better connectivity, though these gains are gradual rather than immediate.

Middle Class and Salaried Class: Stability Without Relief

For the middle class and salaried class, the story is one of stability rather than relief. Tax slabs remain unchanged, ensuring no additional burden but also no enhanced disposable income. Compliance simplifications and modest reliefs in remittances and certain tax treatments offer limited comfort. The absence of direct tax cuts may be viewed as a missed opportunity to boost consumption and sentiment among urban taxpayers. Professionals and investors may also view increased transaction taxes in derivatives as an unwelcome cost. In essence, the middle class is asked to be patient beneficiaries of long-term growth rather than recipients of short-term concessions.

₹95,692 Crore VB-G RAM G to Replace MGNREGA, Promises 125 Days of Rural Work

A significant financial push for rural development comes through the new Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G), which has been allocated ₹95,692.31 crore and promises 125 days of annual work, positioning it as the successor to the long-standing MGNREGA even as the latter receives a reduced allocation of ₹30,000 crore as part of the overall Rs 194,368.81 crore allocated to the Department of Rural Development; the move signals the Centre’s intent to channel greater resources into a revamped rural employment and infrastructure framework. For the previous fiscal year (2024-25), the allocation stood at Rs 60,000 crore. This marks a significant reduction from the Rs 73,000 crore allocated in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. The recent decrease reflects a shift in funding priorities, though the scheme remains a key pillar of rural employment and infrastructure development.

Can the Budget Offset the Trump Tariff Impact?

A key question is whether this Budget can neutralise the impact of rising tariffs, particularly those associated with protectionist policies in the United States and other markets. The answer is nuanced. The Budget clearly recognises the problem and responds with measures aimed at strengthening MSMEs, easing customs procedures, improving logistics and boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities. These steps enhance resilience and competitiveness, which are essential buffers against tariff shocks. However, tariffs operate directly on prices and demand in export markets. Budgetary facilitation can reduce friction and cost, but it cannot fully compensate for restricted market access. Neutralising tariff effects will ultimately require a mix of trade diplomacy, market diversification and sustained industrial policy beyond the annual Budget.

Pragmatism Over Populism

What stands out in this Budget is its preference for pragmatism over populism. There are no sweeping giveaways, no dramatic tax cuts, and no headline-grabbing welfare expansions. Instead, there is a steady reinforcement of a strategy that has defined recent years: build assets, strengthen manufacturing, support small enterprises, maintain fiscal credibility and improve systems. It is a Budget that trusts infrastructure to generate growth, competitiveness to overcome trade barriers, and stability to attract investment.

Capex Push Continues as Inflation Cools Sharply

In the Union Budget presented on 1 February 2026, the Government of India raised the capital expenditure target for FY 2026-27 to ₹12.22 lakh crore, continuing its post-pandemic strategy of infrastructure-led growth and public investment. This marks an increase from about ₹11.21 lakh crore allocated for FY 2025-26, translating into a rise of roughly 9 per cent year on year in planned capital spending. The upward revision underscores the Centre’s sustained emphasis on roads, railways, defence, logistics and other asset-creating sectors as engines of long-term economic expansion and employment generation. In the previous budget for 2025-26, the capex outlay itself had been raised by about 10 per cent over the revised estimate of the preceding year, reflecting a clear multi-year pattern of boosting capital formation through public expenditure.

The Real Test Lies in Implementation

Whether this approach succeeds will depend less on the announcements and more on execution. If capital expenditure translates into timely projects, if MSME funds reach the intended enterprises, if manufacturing missions translate into real capacity, and if trade facilitation reduces actual transaction costs, the Budget’s quiet signals may yield loud results. In a world where economic shocks increasingly originate outside national borders, the Budget’s underlying message is clear: India intends to prepare at home for uncertainties abroad.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)