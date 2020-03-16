Coronavirus outbreak: The lesson in imposed social distancing

The coronavirus scare has hit India, but patchily. The Central government and many state governments have acted with a sense of urgency, taking drastic precautionary measures that some consider excessive and others insufficient. The mixed reactions are inevitable since the WHO-declared pandemic is still to assume a virulent presence in the country. There are still a very large number of people who believe that the coronavirus is a phenomenon that will somehow bypass India. In Parliament, an Opposition MP stated on the floor of the House that rural India will not be affected because of its lifestyle and, in case, Ayurveda is there to take care of our illnesses. The other popular theory is that coronavirus thrives in a cold climate and that the approaching summer will protect India.

The MP who spoke about about India’s wholesome rural lifestyle may well have been prescient and prophetic. The fact is we don’t know. The Centre and many states don’t want to take chances and have operationalised a number of steps from immigration controls and crowd control to awareness programmes. They quite rightly believe that over-reaction is better than complacency. I believe they are right, despite the short-term adverse economic consequences of confronting a strange disease about which we know so very little.

Of course, in some states, life goes on as usual. I am in Kolkata over the weekend and find that very little has changed, except the disappearance of hand sanitisers from retail outlets. Political life, for example, seems to be totally unaffected and no one has dared as yet to suggest that the forthcoming civic body elections, due in mid-April and late-April be postponed till things have returned to relative normalcy. Maybe the rescheduling of IPL cricket — always a big draw in Kolkata — will be the proverbial game changer.