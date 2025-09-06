Pitru Paksha 2025: Dates, Rituals, Significance And Rare Eclipse Alignments | Unsplash (Representational Image)

As the joyous celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi end, the mood in many Hindu homes shifts to a quieter, more reflective time. This is Pitru Paksha, a sacred fortnight dedicated to remembering and honouring our ancestors.

According to the Mahabharata, when the noble Karna ascended to heaven, he was offered food made of gold and jewels. This perplexed him. He was told this was because he had never offered food to his forefathers during his lifetime. To seek redemption, he was allowed to return to earth for 15 days to make amends. This tradition continues as Pitru Paksha, when families perform rituals to ensure peace for departed souls.

In 2025, Pitru Paksha begins on Sunday, September 7, and concludes on Sunday, September 21, with Sarvapitri Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya. This period falls during the waning moon of Bhadrapada and often coincides with the Sun’s movement to the southern hemisphere, a transition associated with the autumnal equinox.

It is believed that during this fortnight, the souls of ancestors descend from Pitrilok to bless their families. Shraddha and Tarpan rituals are performed, usually on the lunar date (tithi) of a loved one’s passing. When this date is unknown, offerings are made on Sarvapitri Amavasya, the final day. Traditionally, families invite a priest to conduct prayers, followed by a meal that symbolically nourishes the departed. Rice, black sesame seeds, and other simple foods are offered with devotion, reaffirming the bond between generations.

This year’s observance carries added significance. A lunar eclipse falls on the first day, September 7, and a solar eclipse on the concluding day, September 21. These rare alignments are considered spiritually potent, adding weight to prayers and offerings made during this time.

In Bengal, Mahalaya also marks the arrival of Goddess Durga, as she journeys from Mount Kailash to her earthly home. The very next day, September 22, Navratri begins, ushering in nine nights of devotion and celebration that lead to Durga Puja, Dussehra, and finally Diwali.

Pitru Paksha reminds us that before we move into the season of festivals, we pause to honour our roots. By remembering those who came before us, we not only express gratitude but also invite blessings for the journey ahead.