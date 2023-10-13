The Devi Descends

Goddess Durga | Photo Credit: Unsplash

As the fortnight of the ancestors comes to a close with Mahalaya Amavasya today, Ma Durga sets off on her annual earthly sojourn, from the snowy peaks of the Himalayas. The people of Bharat prepare to welcome her arrival with great pomp, especially in states like Bengal and Gujarat, celebrating the auspicious festivals of Pujo and Navratri, or the nine nights of the Goddess.

Whilst being the divine mother to her devotees, she can also as easily transform into her ferocious Shakti form, when she is out to destroy darkness in the earthly realm, be that ignorance or pure evil. The Divine Mother is worshipped in her Navdurga form, with a different incarnation worshipped on each day, from Mata Shailaputri to Mata Siddhidhatri. Ma Katyayini, the warrior goddess, who is worshipped on the 6th day, is associated with the destruction of the demon Mahishasura, which also gave her the moniker Mahishasuramardini.

As it transpires, this evening will also see a Solar Eclipse occur in the skies, although it will only be visible mainly in the Americas. A Solar Eclipse occurs when the new moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking or partially obstructing our view of the Sun. The Moon, as we have discussed in past weeks, is associated with the mind, and the Sun is associated with the Soul. Solar Eclipses are therefore spiritually significant events, causing a change in the energy and carrying the potential for transformation.

Eclipses, when visible, are generally times when conventional ritual worship is avoided, and some temples are even closed. However mantra chanting or personal sadhana is encouraged, as it is believed that the impact can be many times over during this transformative period.

Eclipses occur in pairs, which means the next full moon at the end of the month will see a Lunar eclipse at the end of the month. There is a lot happening in the skies this month, besides the eclipses the Lunar nodes are also changing signs after spending 18 months in the Aries-Libra axis. This usually marks a transformation in the larger world timeline too, especially as they have completed a full circle around the zodiac and are about to reset.

October is already proving to be a difficult month for the world, and with all the cosmic theatre that is waiting to unfold, we may also feel challenged on an individual level in our professional or personal lives. It’s important to practise grounding techniques such as meditation or spending time in nature, which allow you to centre yourself and harmonise any imbalances in energies or emotions. Prayers to the Divine Mother that whilst her sword wields justice, her arrival brings compassion to a world which seems divided by hate.