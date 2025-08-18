Spectrum: Economic Reflections As We Celebrate Our Independence |

We got our independence in 1947. Interestingly, every block of around 22 years marked a turning point when it came to economic policies. For the first 22 years we followed a mixed economy approach, which was a mishmash of everything where it was felt that the private sector could coexist with the dominant public sector. 1969 was a turning point, when we went in for nationalisation, which marked a distinct preference for a socialist set -up. This started with banking but deepened in industry, trade, investment, and consumption. 1991 was another turning point where, under the force of circumstances, we went in for overwhelming reforms that opened up the economy, which changed the way in which we looked at the economic policy.

Another 22 years later, from 2014 onwards, there was an even more aggressive push for reforms, which further made doing business easier. The big difference was that this came with a human face, as the government used money more effectively to ensure that even the vulnerable sections were taken along with a plethora of schemes, which culminated with the free food scheme for 800m.

Looking ahead, the next 22 years, which will end in 2036, the Indian economy looks set to cross the mark of $10 trillion. This will mean doubling our per capita income and taking us to the last leg of moving towards being a developed nation by 2047, which will happen in the subsequent decade.

India, today, is still a contradiction. At the upper end, it resembles any developed country. This is manifested by two sets of factors which have grown in scale and quality. The first relates to infrastructure. The thrust given by the centre in particular has brought about a sea change in all segments. The new airports that have come up in both the metro cities and other urban areas are comparable to those in the West, and the pace of spread has been remarkable. In fact, the metro airports would compete for positions in the top 10 in the world in terms of look, size and facilities. Further, the innovations brought about in the railway system have been quite amazing, with high-speed trains plying on several routes, which are again comparable to those in the West. The thrust on highway development has also been significant and, while it is a work in progress given the initial conditions, will continue to be one of the engines to future growth based on investments.

The second relates to consumption. For those who have lived in the seventies and eighties, the transformation has been more than revolutionary. From an era of shortages, the nation has moved over to being surpluses. Prior to 1991, there was rationing of virtually everything, starting from licences to foreign currency to food grains. The rich and the poor had to line up in ration shops to procure food items, as there was not enough in the country. Those who were lucky enough to go overseas would come back even with foreign pencils and erasers for their kids. Today, as we all can see, virtually every foreign brand is visible in the country, with most having set up their facilities through the FDI route or through import channels.

The contradiction comes out when we see disparity in incomes which, though narrowing, has a system where the rich have become too rich even while the poor have become relatively less poor. There are challenges of unemployment, slums, inequality in health and education and the rural-urban divide. This is typical of any economy in transition and was also seen in East Asian economies and is now visible in Latin America.

So, what has made India tick? The first is the effort put in by governments successively to bolster growth. While 1991 was a compulsion, 2024 was quite visionary. Here, the reference is to the digital transformation where the UPI has been a major enabler for better delivery of government services.

Second, the size of the population has made it the most attractive market for any company seeking new markets. Third, a combination of the first two has also made India an attractive destination for foreign investors, which can be seen from the high flows into almost every sector. Fourth, the high growth prospects for the country are another reason for the interest of the portfolio investors, as an economy which has the potential to grow by 7% to 9% on a continuous basis would also mean that India Inc. will be contributing a lot here.

While the economy moves along this high-growth sustainable path, there are certain areas that need to be prioritised in the policy framework. The first is health, where access and cost factors have to be tackled. Second, education has to be given priority because the main challenge is that the creation of a large demography also requires commensurate growth in skillsets.

The next two are more of challenges as we move along the future path. The spread of technology has two edges. While the IT sector has forged ahead in the last few decades to drive our services exports, we need to have the right blend of technology and manpower in an age when AI has swept across various sectors. The redundancy of human beings in a labour surplus economy is worrisome.

Last, climate change is something which we have been witnessing enveloping the entire world, with extreme heat conditions being as prevalent as flooding, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Therefore, any focus on growth involved compromising with nature needs to be evaluated, as we have seen the repercussions in India today.

The path for higher growth and development looks clear, as do the main pillars in the policy framework that need to be looked at all the time.

The author is Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda and author of ‘Corporate Quirks: The Darker Side of the Sun’. Views are personal.