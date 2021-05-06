Shrinking! Modi. BJP. Even India

Consequences

The trouble with self-aggrandisement is that demagogues then expect every courtier to kowtow to their wishes and expression. They value loyalty over efficiency and competence. That causes the courtiers to opt for a willing suspension of any disagreement. At the same time, since demagogues believe that they are always right, there is an increasing tendency to use high handed means to ensure compliance. Institutional procedures are thrown to the winds, and draconian laws are put into place.

Sleight of hand is resorted to. Remember how (in March 2018) the FCRA was modified to allow political parties to get foreign funds, with no questions asked, and with retrospective effect for 42 years.

Or take the Aadhaar bill that was converted into an Act by passing it as a money bill, thus requiring no discussion. It is one of the most rotten pieces of legislation because it does not actually identify, but only pretends to. With its inflated numbers, it could be a nightmare for financial propriety, elections and even security in the coming months and years. Worse is the government’s attempt to make this the primary identification document – over even the passport.

Or take the way the Prevention of Corruption Act was modified, making it well-nigh difficult for anyone to complain about a bribe being given. This is despite the knowledge that corruption has been growing in India.

Or the farmers legislations, which weren’t even required. The existing WDRA could do the job. All that was needed was to restrain and restrict the activities of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Look at the way the government dealt with peaceful protests at the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). To justify the high-handedness, a wild story was concocted about the protestors being the people behind the tukde-tukde-gang. And the way it unleashed vigilantes on to the streets to beat up anyone who violated the wishes of Modi or BJP or RSS (the three become indistinguishable).

Watch how many cases were slapped against the tablighis, all aimed at reinforcing the message that Muslims are bad for India and that they must be hounded out. Not surprisingly, almost every case against each of the tablighis did not stand up in court. The justices had caustic remarks to make about the way evidence had been trumped up.

This is what happened in the case of Disha Ravi as well.

Every effort was made to equate protests with anti-nationalism. Laws relating to sedition, unlawful and antinational activities were brought into play. Where there were no agitations, the enforcement directorate was roped in to invoke the provisions of the PMLA (Prevention of Money-Laundering Act).

If a person supported a leader of the opposition, it was not unusual to find that PMLA charges were brought to bear against him. It was the worst way to introduce a sabka-saath, sabka vikas (loosely translated as ‘through cooperation we progress’). There was no cooperation, and no progress.

The more one looks at the situation in India today, it is increasing unilateralism that has led to the Covid crisis today. Encouraging smart alecs to indulge in brinkmanship in order to support the demagogue’s causes – like trying to get opposition-ruled state pay more for vaccines -- is boomeranging now. So is the oxygen shortage crisis.

Economic repercussions

What loyalists of demagogues often overlook is that if the prime minister has been successful in his foreign relations, part of the reason is that he had a big market to sell, and to grant preferential access to. With the economy shrinking, soon there will be no market left to sell. His ability to swing deals, or even make people listen to him will become less and les effective.