Policy Watch: The Supreme Court to India’s rescue. Again

Last week the country got a whiff of fresh air, even though the shortage of oxygen continued. The courts – both the Supreme Court and the high courts -- finally hauled up the governments – both at the centre and the states. It asked them to be accountable. It also asked for the plans they had drawn up, because all signs indicated that little or no planning had been done.

It also asked all governments – at the centre and the states -- to desist from coercive action against people who comment on social media, “"I flag this issue at the outset. We don't want any clamp down on information .... If citizens communicate their grievances on social media and internet, it can't be said it's wrong information," said Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud during a suo moto hearing.

Other high courts-- especially in Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, Bombay, Chennai, and Kolkata – asked the central government, the respective state governments, and the election commission to be more accountable. When the Election Commission asked the court to muzzle the press from reporting oral remarks made by the judges in the court room, its plea was turned down. It was becoming amply clear that the governments had not done their work, and that the justices were not amused.

Dereliction of duty

For instance, the government knew that there would be a shortage in the supply of oxygen almost a year ago. Yet it did nothing.

The, as early as mid-March, there were strong indicators that a surge of coronavirus would engulf India. Once again, the government did not pay attention.

Nobody knows who invented the preposterous policy of sending out Corona positive test reports to the government first, and to the patients two days later. This was the best way to promote further infection, as the possibly ‘positive’ person would go around infecting his family members and friends till the results came in. The policy was recently reversed.

Initially, the government strutted around at its ability to introduce the patient tracking app Arogya Setu. Then as glitches and security flaws began being exposed, the government’s current stand is “We don’t know who developed this app”. Yet the officer authorizing its procurement has not been penalised.

But then this is what happens with demagogues. They love the sound of their own voice so much, that they fail to pay attention to other voices, especially if they interfere with their plans.

That is where they also tend to make everything else become stale – values, justice and even respect for lives.

How else would you explain the way the government allowed a former chief justice accused of sexual misconduct, to conduct his own trial, clear himself, support the government in many of its decisions, and get rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat in just three months after he retired?