Madhya Pradesh crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit a big slap on Congress' high-handedness

Rahul Gandhi, on his part, has slipped into indifference, ignoring conclaves of the Congress and of the Opposition in general even when he is in India. He still rants and makes some outrageous noises from time to time but he carries the tag of a failed leader who has no takers and little credibility worth the name.

Scindia was upstaged by wily Kamal Nath who grabbed the ‘gaddi’ in MP 15 months ago. When Scindia lost the Lok Sabha election last year it was widely suspected that Kamal Nath had a role in his defeat. Young Jyotiraditya Scindia was smarting under that but could not say so openly for fear of being reprimanded by the party leadership.

After the last MP assembly elections in 2018, Scindia’s hopes of donning the chief ministerial mantle were dashed when he met Rahul and was told that the party had decided on Kamal Nath － then 72 － for the chief ministerial role. He was told that he would get the state Congress president's post but even as he waited and waited, he was ignored. He tried to meet Sonia and Rahul but there was no response from them.

Sensing his frustration, the BJP was quick to woo Scindia to cross over to it and take the Rajya Sabha nomination on a platter which the Congress high command did not seem willing to give to him.

Scindia’s loyalists had seen how the anti-defection law had been circumvented by the Congress defectors to BJP in Karnataka earlier with near-immediate elections after they were disqualified for voting against the Congress party whip. The people had elected them back so their disregard of the defection law had been neutralised in quick time.

While six former ministers of the Kamal Nath government were sacked by the chief minister promptly, the other 16 were yet to be dealt with when the adjournment of the assembly threw the system into a tizzy.

While Kamal Nath who has lost his majority is now claiming that the legislators who have been typically whisked away to a resort in Bengaluru have been forced by the opposition to stay away from the Congress, the legislators have gone on record to say that they are not being pressurised but have consciously come out of Kamal Nath’s grip.

Significantly, the exit of Scindia from the Congress has attracted attention to another efficient ‘Young Turk’ Sachin Pilot who has been similarly unhappy with another old guard Ashok Gehlot who was preferred over him when it came to choosing a chief minister for Rajasthan. As a consolation prize, Pilot was made deputy chief minister but he was shunned and sidelined.

It now remains to be seen whether the Sonia-Rahul duo would be chastened by Scindia’s exit and whether they would give Pilot a better deal to stave off his exit from the party which would be a catastrophe for the Congress. There are others in the youth brigade too, like Milind Deora, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Sandeep Dikshit and Jitin Prasada who are frustrated and looking to take the exit door.

The Congress is indeed on the precipice. So long as it continues to have Sonia and Rahul as its prime leaders, there is little hope for it. In the unlikely event of these torch-bearers of the Nehru-Gandhi family quitting or stepping aside there would inevitably be a power struggle which could turn ugly between the old guard and the new blood.

For now, it is Madhya Pradesh that holds the key. If Kamal Nath somehow holds out and cobbles together a majority, though it seems unlikely, the old guard would sense victory, however brief it may be.

The BJP top brass is grinning from ear to ear seeing how its main rival party is self-destructing.

The writer is a political commentator and columnist. He has authored four books.