Rahul Gandhi needs to be careful with words

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

There is no doubt that Rahul Gandhi reinvented himself when he ushered in a whoosh of energy and enthusiasm with his Bharat Jodo Yatra. People had started taking him seriously as he tapped into their emotions, creating a sense of trust and purpose greater than himself. It was clear Rahul was no longer the Pappu he was made out to be by the ruling dispensation. He epitomised a Tolstoyan simplicity evident from his indefatigable pursuit of walking into India’s hinterlands and interacting with kids and adults alike. He emerged as a connective tissue between them all. When was the last time you saw a politician eschewing worldly comforts for a peripatetic life encompassing the oceanic flow of inner abundance? Rahul was winning hearts and minds, rising Proteus-like from the depths of a choppy sea.

In the last few weeks, there has been a series of developments that have somehow taken the shine off Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Perhaps the fault lies not in his stars, but in him as he committed the avoidable faux pas of making certain remarks on public platforms that didn’t behove a leader of his stature. He didn’t cover himself in glory when, in response to his conviction in a defamation case, after his expulsion from Parliament, he said, “I am a Gandhi and not Savarkar and Gandhis do not apologise.” His use of the word “Gandhis” in this context was completely uncalled for and showed his sense of entitlement as a scion of the dynasty. It clearly indicated that the Gandhis are above reproach and not accountable to anybody. By saying this, he played into the hands of BJP which always insists that the Gandhis think themselves to be above law. For Rahul, discretion is hardly a better part of valour. In 2019, Rahul, during an election campaign, asked why all “thieves” have the surname Modi. An apology on his part could have made a lot of difference to his image, but he refused to do so.

Rahul Gandhi again put his foot in his mouth at a press conference that once again showed that leaders from across the political spectrum fear fielding questions from the media, including Rahul. A journalist when asked Rahul for his opinion on BJP’s allegation that he insulted the OBC community, the latter got furious and went to the extent of saying that the reporter was working for the BJP. He also made the audacious statement that the said journalist should have brought with him a BJP flag and put it on his chest. When the journalist asked him the second question, Rahul said, “Hawa nikal gayi (you’ve been deflated)”. So, is Rahul any different from other politicians who question the professional integrity of a journalist and badmouth them just because they find it discomfiting to give a straight and honest reply to a genuine question?

Senior Congress leaders on their part continue to maintain an enigmatic and inscrutable silence over these comments made by Rahul Gandhi. While the likes of Shashi Tharoor do not waste their time going hammer and tongs at Modi, accusing him of building a personality cult around himself, they hardly show the gumption and courage to criticise Rahul’s churlish and imprudent remarks capable of denting his clean image. The moral high ground that Rahul appropriated in the last few months following the stupendous success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, stands the risk of being eroded by his recent utterances. Perhaps, the reason why the people of this country are still finding it difficult to accept Rahul as a genuine mass leader is because of his volatile temper, and his inability to offer an alternative vision to the Hindutva-driven BJP ecosystem. There is no denying the fact that Rahul does display political maturity these days with the sharp gimlet of his observations, and packs a punch when holding forth on various issues that concern the common man. But he mostly ends up making a botch of the entire affair with his absurd remarks and comments that turn him into a butt of jokes.

The level of political discourse has touched an all-time low in our democracy and our politicians, especially Opposition leaders, need to refrain from making injudicious remarks against each other and at our Prime Minister. The need of the hour is to focus on development and unemployment related issues keeping 2024 elections in mind. Legitimate criticism is the lifeblood of any vibrant democracy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent comment that Modi is ‘illiterate’’ was in bad taste. At times, politicians are prone to sudden outbursts and displays of anger, and they often speak their minds without thinking about the consequences.

In his novel Farewell Waltz, famous Czech author Milan Kundera spoke about the superficiality and insignificance of politics when compared to the most essential aspects of life. “Politics is the dirty foam on the surface of the river, while the life of the river is lived much deeper.” Debate and dissent are part of any robust political system, but to lose control over one’s tongue doesn’t bode well for the future of our democracy.



The writer is a senior Delhi-based journalist