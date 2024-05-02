Editorial: Jain Monk's Achievement Shows Power Of The Brain

Representative Image | Pixabay

Jain monk Ajitchandra Sagarji’s achievement in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he attained the status of Sahasravdhan by reciting 1,000 random words in sequence, is indeed remarkable. That he did this while engaging with a large audience in 15 simultaneous processes stands as a testament to his extraordinary focus and cognitive prowess. His feat, witnessed by dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who announced plans to introduce Saraswati Sadhana in schools, underscores the transformative power of disciplined practice and guidance from a revered mentor. Indeed, his success serves as a compelling reminder of the boundless potential of the human mind when nurtured and trained to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. While the essence of intellectual growth lies in understanding, questioning, and analysing ideas and concepts, the art of memorisation holds its own significance.

Across various cultures and religions, memorisation is revered, with individuals honoured for their ability to commit sacred texts to memory. In Kerala, Brahmins partake in rigorous competitions where participants must memorise the Rig Veda, reciting it with precise hand and facial gestures, underlining the rich tradition of oral transmission from guru to disciple. Similarly, examples abound in other faiths, such as the honorific title of Hafiz bestowed upon those who can recite the entire Quran from memory, or the Jewish tradition of memorising portions of the Torah. While rote-learning may not be the preferred mode of education, the act of memorisation serves to strengthen the cognitive faculties, expanding the brain’s capacity to accommodate and process information. In the annals of history, individuals like Tom Meyer, who recited the entire New Testament, or those who can recite Psalm 119, exemplify the remarkable feats achievable through disciplined memorisation. Ajitchandra Sagarji’s accomplishment reminds us that through dedication, discipline, and guidance, the human mind can transcend perceived limitations, unlocking new realms of understanding and capability.