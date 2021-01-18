Policy Watch: Lessons for India from Alibaba about ecommerce

First, there is no doubt that the move was stunning. As the Economist put it, “it is in China, not the West, where the future of e-commerce is being staked out. Its market is far bigger and more creative, with tech firms blending e-commerce, social media and razzmatazz to become online-shopping emporia for 850m digital consumers.”

Second, it stunned money managers as they hoped to raise over $ 37 billion, the largest ever offering in the world being made to the investing public. Clearly, for China the money was not as important as the way it wanted ecommerce to get shaped in the future.

Third, it shook up regulators around the world. China had done something that regulators worldwide, including in India, were pussyfooting around with. It had ensured that no IT player becomes too big to fail (TBTF). In many ways, China had already begun pursuing TBTF for some years now. It had encouraged competition to the Ant Group. That proved wrong the popular belief -- that China controlled Ant group. China has remained the regulator. Not the player.

There is a fourth lesson. True, China is a player in the telecom space. It owns China Telecom, China Unicorn and China Mobile. But , like most developed countries, it has not allowed telecom companies (telcos) to dabble (many countries don’t even allow shareholdings) in ecommerce companies. It understood that the surest way to kill enterprise and to stunt a vibrant industry is by letting telcos control ecommerce. Yes, the telcos will improve their profitability if they controlled ecommerce. But the country and the ecommerce ecosystem would lose terribly. Telcos would only promote the players they like. They would be wet blankets to other potential players.

It would be the same if Google were owned by a telecom company. None of the other telecom service providers would have allowed their networks to access Google search engines, and that would have stunted Google’s growth.

Finally, as the Economist put it, China once again confirmed that it is in China, not the US, that the frontiers of IT are being crossed. India is still bumbling around when it comes to either the vision or the regulatory setup. Today, the country’s e-tailing market is worth over $ 2 trillion.

Regulation

But what is remarkable about China is the way it has ensured that no player gets too big. It has allowed competition to emerge and protect it from being snuffed out. Thus, when the move against Ant began, ecommerce markets did not flinch. They picked up the slack, if any.